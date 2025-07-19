IndyCar team Ed Carpenter Racing announces plans for new 76,000 ft facility

IndyCar team Ed Carpenter Racing has shared it plans to move its headquarters to Westfield, Indiana, and build new a 76,000 foot facility.

Set include racing operations, engineering and technical development, fan viewing areas, a merchandise store, and a Java House cafe, the move will see the factory on the Grand Park Sports Campus.

Team founder and American race driver, Ed Carpenter, said: "We are very excited about this project and how it will impact the growth of ECR into the future. The opportunity to build a world-class facility within Grand Park was something we could not pass up.

"The demographic of Grand Park and its annual visitors is not only a great opportunity for our team to reach new fans, but also a great opportunity for INDYCAR itself as we continue to capitalize on the current momentum of our sport.

"We are very focused on building a unique and best-in-class facility that will support our team and also showcase our brand to visitors each and every day."

Construction is said to begin in early 2026 with its completion expected in 2027.

The move will make ECR only IndyCar team based in Hamilton County and the first at Grand Park Sports Campus which is also home to the Indianapolis Colts training camp.

Carpenter's business partner, Ted Gelov, commented: "Establishing ECR’s permanent home at Grand Park is a defining moment for our organization,”

“This new headquarters will not only serve as the foundation for our racing operations and technical development, but also as a place where fans can truly connect with our team, our partners and the sport of IndyCar.

"As a long-time Hamilton County resident and business owner, I’m proud to invest in this community and help bring a new level of energy, innovation and opportunity to Westfield.”

The move has also been well-received by local politicians which includes Westfield Mayor, Scott Willis.

The Mayor called the decision a "major milestone" for the city and Grand Park's future.

He said: "ECR’s decision to relocate and expand at Grand Park is a major milestone for our city and a testament to the strength of our vision for Grand Park’s future.

"Attracting a professional sports team like ECR further solidifies Grand Park as a premier destination for sports and innovation. We are excited to welcome ECR to our community.”

Multiple world champion Alexander Rossi and up-and-coming talent, Christian Rasmussen currently drive for ECR.

Ed Carpenter has also driven for the team and typically gets behind the wheel of his own IndyCar to join the grid in the Indy 500.

In 2025, Carpenter finished 18th after starting 14th on the grid.