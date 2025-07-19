"So far so good" for Andretti who take 1-2 in IndyCar Toronto Practice Two

Andretti led the Practice Two in IndyCar as the series returns to Toronto finishing with 1-2 and over half a second quicker than anyone else.

Andretti seem to be back on the pace after a dreary weekend in Iowa with Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood locking out Practice Two and miles ahead of its competition.

Herta set the fastest lap time of a 1:00.057 which was closely followed by Kirkwood with a 1:00.157.

Only a tenth separated the two which seems to set the scene for qualifying later today.

Josef Newgarden finished third but was over five-tenths slower than Herta with a lap time of 1:00.588

Speaking after the session, Kyle Kirkwood, who has had a tough couple of races, could be found with a big grin on his face and looking confident for a pole later and a chance at a win tomorrow.

Speaking to Fox Sports, he said: "Track gripped up a lot in that session, and it was just like constantly getting faster and faster and faster. 

"We actually did a fast lap on second run tires so Colton and I looked really quick. A few tenths on the field is nothing to be upset about, that's for sure. It's pretty rare that you have those circumstances.

"Everybody's gonna be running the other tire than what we just ran just now so expect the track to just get even faster from there. 

"But those are rapid lap times for this time of day and the amount of laps that we've done around this track. So expecting qualifying to be fairly quick."

Kirkwood took pole earlier this year at Long beach but has not won a race since the Bonmarito 500 in June.

Despite finishing third, Newgarden was out of the car with minutes left on the clock.

Visibly down beaten last weekend after he marginally lost both races after two bad pit stops, Newgarden seemed to be back to his normal self when speaking to Fox Sports.

"It definitely feels like Toronto just builds a lot of grip." Newgarden said, "I think we're ok, [the] team is doing a great job, they've been doing a good job all year.

"We've had some opportunities but hopefully we ca make the most of it this weekend on Team Chevy."

Newgarden seemed to also let slip that long-time partner of Team Penske, PPG, seems to be likely to leave the team after Toronto.

He said: "I think its our last one with PPG so we're trying to make it a good on."

According to Team Penske's website, this will be the end of a 40-year-partnership between the two businesses with the team labelling the relationship as "one of the longest-running business relationships in motorsports history".

It is unknown why PPG is stepping back. Team Penske has struggled all year with performance with Newgarden, who regularly runs a PPG livery car, finishing three times so far this year in 25th or lower.

Nolan Siegel has returned to race in Toronto after he was ruled out of Sunday's Farm to Finish 275 last weekend after a crash on Saturday's race in the Synk 275 left him with a mild concussion.

Finishing Practice Two in 20th, Siegel believes he has still more to understand about the car and the track but was keen to show that he feels ok to race.

He said: "We weren't quite where we thought we were supposed to be yesterday so we knew what the issue was.  

"Everyone did a great job fixing it and we're back to kind of where we thought we were going to roll off yesterday.

"[I] Feel good in the car so [we're] going about our business as usual and hopefully we can be back where we left off back in the fast six. That's the goal today."

While Siegel seemed full of confidence, his teammate Pato O'Ward seemed to express that their weekend might be made on Sunday with the car not feeling good on the softer alternate compound.

"We started the weekend so much stronger than where we've been in the past", Pato started, "The car feels really strong on the prime tire [but] on the alternate which is the one that you need to transfer, it hasn't been amazing and we only had obviously one to try out yesterday.

"We'll see how we can kind of wiggle our way through and having a good balance there. 

"I think we've we're looking the best that we have had here in Toronto."

O'Ward finished fifth in Practice Two and comes into Toronto as one of the two winners from Iowa after taking a fantastic win the Synk 275.

The session saw no incidents besides at the very end where Jacob Abel found himself spinning backwards across the line as the chequered flag was being waived. 

The moment came after he hit the wall and gave himself damage to his rear tyre and suspension.

Abel finished 25th overall.

RankNo.DriverTeamBest TimeBest SpeedBest LapDifferenceGapTotal laps
126Colton HertaAndretti Global01:00.0578107.05720--.------.----25
227Kyle KirkwoodAndretti Global01:00.1578106.879180.10000.100019
32Josef NewgardenTeam Penske01:00.5885106.119180.53070.430719
43Scott McLaughlinTeam Penske01:00.6278106.050180.57000.039324
55Pato O'WardArrow McLaren01:00.6895105.943170.63170.061718
69Scott DixonChip Ganassi Racing01:00.7300105.872160.67220.040518
710Alex PalouChip Ganassi Racing01:00.7301105.872230.67230.000123
812Will PowerTeam Penske01:00.7343105.864170.67650.004225
94David MalukasA.J. Foyt Enterprises01:00.7976105.754180.73980.063318
1060Felix RosenqvistMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian01:00.7994105.751230.74160.001825
1118Rinus VeeKayDale Coyne Racing01:00.8159105.722210.75810.016524
127Christian LundgaardArrow McLaren01:00.9209105.540160.86310.105021
1366Marcus ArmstrongMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian01:01.0559105.307170.99810.135020
1415Graham RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing01:01.1722105.107171.11440.116325
1528Marcus EricssonAndretti Global01:01.2141105.035201.15630.041924
1690Callum IlottPREMA Racing01:01.2225105.020261.16470.008426
178Kyffin SimpsonChip Ganassi Racing01:01.3012104.885131.24340.078726
1845Louis FosterRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing01:01.3052104.879201.24740.004023
1920Alexander RossiEd Carpenter Racing01:01.4713104.595121.41350.166121
206Nolan SiegelArrow McLaren01:01.5163104.519171.45850.045025
2121Christian RasmussenEd Carpenter Racing01:01.5172104.517171.45940.000925
2214Santino FerrucciA.J. Foyt Enterprises01:01.6003104.376201.54250.083121
2383Robert ShwartzmanPREMA Racing01:01.6273104.330211.56950.027029
2476Conor DalyJuncos Hollinger Racing01:02.0276103.657181.96980.400324
2551Jacob AbelDale Coyne Racing01:02.0644103.596172.00660.036824
2677Sting Ray RobbJuncos Hollinger Racing01:02.4677102.927152.40990.403321
2730Devlin DeFrancescoRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing01:02.6469102.632122.58910.179217

 

