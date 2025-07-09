Davey Todd fastest before weather interrupts Southern 100

Davey Todd set the fastest time at the Southern 100 before Tuesday’s races were postponed due to rain around the course.

In practice, Todd remained the fastest Superbike rider with a 2:12.303 lap, beating second-placed Dean Harrison’s best effort by half-a-second.

In the Supersport class, Michael Dunlop improved compared to Monday and he topped the times for the yellow plate riders aboard the MD Racing Ducati Panigale V2. Dominic Herbertson was fastest in the white plate group.

Tuesday was set to see the first two races of this year’s Southern 100 meeting, but the weather saw them called off.

A Lightweight and a Senior race were both scheduled for Tuesday (8 July) evening, but showers around the Billown circuit meant they had to be postponed.

At time of writing, no revised schedule has been announced by the event organisers.

Wednesday’s (9 July) original schedule includes a seven-lap Senior race, two seven-lap Supersport races (an ‘A’ race and a ‘B’ race), and a six-lap Sidecar race.

The Southern 100 confirmed on Tuesday evening that Wednesday morning’s contingency session will not be used, meaning roads will close for today’s races this evening at 18:00 local time.

Tuesday’s postponements followed the curtailment of Monday’s practice sessions with a red flag in the second Supersport session.

The red flag was caused by a single-rider incident for Yann Galli, who was taken to Noble's Hospital before being transferred to a hospital in the UK.