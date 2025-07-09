Davey Todd fastest before weather interrupts Southern 100

Tuesday night report from Southern 100

Davey Todd
Davey Todd

Davey Todd set the fastest time at the Southern 100 before Tuesday’s races were postponed due to rain around the course.

In practice, Todd remained the fastest Superbike rider with a 2:12.303 lap, beating second-placed Dean Harrison’s best effort by half-a-second.

In the Supersport class, Michael Dunlop improved compared to Monday and he topped the times for the yellow plate riders aboard the MD Racing Ducati Panigale V2. Dominic Herbertson was fastest in the white plate group.

Tuesday was set to see the first two races of this year’s Southern 100 meeting, but the weather saw them called off.

A Lightweight and a Senior race were both scheduled for Tuesday (8 July) evening, but showers around the Billown circuit meant they had to be postponed.

At time of writing, no revised schedule has been announced by the event organisers.

Wednesday’s (9 July) original schedule includes a seven-lap Senior race, two seven-lap Supersport races (an ‘A’ race and a ‘B’ race), and a six-lap Sidecar race.

The Southern 100 confirmed on Tuesday evening that Wednesday morning’s contingency session will not be used, meaning roads will close for today’s races this evening at 18:00 local time.

Tuesday’s postponements followed the curtailment of Monday’s practice sessions with a red flag in the second Supersport session.

The red flag was caused by a single-rider incident for Yann Galli, who was taken to Noble's Hospital before being transferred to a hospital in the UK.

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
4m ago
Laurent Mekies lands huge job after Christian Horner firing
Laurent Mekies
F1 News
13m ago
Christian Horner sacked by Red Bull F1 team
Christian Horner
MotoGP News
31m ago
Aprilia explain the plan for Jorge Martin's MotoGP test today
Jorge Martin
MotoGP News
51m ago
Major development today in Jorge Martin MotoGP comeback plan
Jorge Martin
F1 News
52m ago
Why Fernando Alonso was angry with Aston Martin in British GP
Fernando Alonso

More News

MotoGP News
59m ago
MotoGP's top non-Ducati rider seeks an upset at "unique" Sachsenring
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
1h ago
Davey Todd fastest before weather interrupts Southern 100
Davey Todd
MotoGP News
1h ago
Surgery for Somkiat Chantra, LCR Honda names replacement for Brno MotoGP
Somkiat Chantra
MotoGP News
1h ago
Trackhouse launch fan vote for new Gulf MotoGP livery
Ai Ogura, Gulf livery, 2025 Thai MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Fred Vasseur cagey on future after Ferrari CEO reveals ‘discussions’
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur's future is uncertain