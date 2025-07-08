First day of Southern 100 practice red flagged, rider is 'conscious'

Practice at the Southern 100 was red flagged on Monday evening following a one-rider incident in the second session for the Supersport class.

Davey Todd topped the Supersport times on Monday at the Billown road race, but the second session was cut short after a single rider incident.

The rider, who has not yet been named, was reported conscious afterwards and was taken to Nobles Hospital.

“A single rider incident at Stadium Bend caused the session to be stopped,” a statement from the Southern 100 published on Monday evening reads.

“The rider is conscious and being taken to Nobles Hospital for further assessment.”

Rob Hodson had been fastest in the Lightweight class on Monday, with the aforementioned Todd second on the Padgett’s Paton.

In the Superbike class, it was again Todd, on the 8Ten Racing BMW, that was fastest, ahead of Nathan Harrison, Michael Dunlop, and Dean Harrison, making it a half-and-half split between Honda and BMW in the top-four.

The Sidecar class was topped by Ryan and Callum Crowe, ahead of Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley.

Roads are set to close again this evening (8 July 2025) for the resumption of qualifying, before the first two races of the week take place with Lightweight Race 1 and Supersport Race 1.