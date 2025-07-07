Michael Dunlop’s BMW plagued by “glitches” for Southern 100

Michael Dunlop has hinted at issues with his machinery before the Southern 100.

The road race on the Isle of Man runs this week, the 70th anniversary of the event.

But Dunlop hasn’t won the Solo Championship at the Southern 100 since 2016, when he was riding a BMW.

This week he returns equipped with MD Racing BMW Superstock and Milwaukee Ducati Supersport bikes.

The performance of his BMW was on show at the Tandragee 100, where he won two races and set a new lap record.

But he insists the bike has its problems.

“We’ve a load of glitches which is frustrating,” he told the Belfast Newsletter.

“But the whole situation this year has been a bit frustrating, but it is what it is.

“We’ll just keep working at them but it seems to be on top of us all the time.

“It will be hard work, there’s no doubt about that, but the hand has been dealt, so we’ll go with it.”

Dunlop will find some familiar foes in action at the Southern 100.

Davey Todd won last year’s Solo Championship after edging Dunlop, and returns for more.

Dean Harrison, who won two Superstock races at the Isle of Man TT, also features. He is a three-time Solo Championship winner at the Southern 100.

“My first time was in 2012 and I’ve never missed a year since then, really,” Harrison told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I put a big effort in to get here last year and I’m doing the same again this year, and the plan is to come back on two bikes, so Supersport and the big bike.”

The event kicks off with practice on Monday evening. The Solo Championship is scheduled for Thursday evening.

