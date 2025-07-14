Alex Rins: “The toughest day of my entire career” after distant last in German MotoGP

Alex Rins said he’s “never suffered as much as I did this weekend” at the Sachsenring MotoGP.

Alex Rins, 2025 German MotoGP
Alex Rins, 2025 German MotoGP

Alex Rins has described Sunday’s German MotoGP as “the toughest day of my entire career”, after finishing last of the ten riders to reach the chequered flag, over 39 seconds behind winner Marc Marquez.

Despite scoring points by default due to the high attrition rate, the Monster Yamaha rider was left dejected, having finished 20.681s behind team-mate Fabio Quartararo and 13.560s adrift of the next closest rider, Raul Fernandez.

“I think this has been the toughest day of my entire career,” Rins admitted.

“Not even in my rookie year, or when I’ve come back from injury, have I suffered as much as I did this weekend.”

The 29-year-old revealed that a long post-race debrief offered little in the way of solutions.

“I had a long meeting after the race, and honestly, as a rider, I just couldn’t go any faster.

“I finished last, fourteen seconds behind the next rider."

Alex Rins, German MotoGP
Alex Rins, German MotoGP

Starting 16th on the grid, Rins quickly faded as tyre wear set in.

“In the first three laps, I was behind the two Aprilias of Raul [Fernandez] and [Ai] Ogura and I could defend myself.

“But as the tyres dropped off, there was nothing more I could do on the bike.”

Finishing between Quartararo and Rins was Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller, in eighth.

“The other Yamahas don't seem to have this problem, but I couldn't be faster,” said Rins.

“We will continue to try to understand how we can improve this in Brno."

Team director Massimo Meregalli added: “Alex didn't have the feeling he was looking for today as well as this entire weekend.

“Luckily, we will be back on track in a few days' time, already in Brno, where the team will work on helping him rebuild his confidence."

Rins and Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira, who crashed out early in Sunday’s race, recently took part in a private MotoGP test at Brno for Yamaha.
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

