Isle of Man TT racers with injury and money woes announce comeback

The Team Founds Sidecar outfit will return to racing next month at the Southern 100 on borrowed machinery following a huge crash during the 2025 Isle of Man TT.

Driver Peter Founds and passenger Jevan Walmsley crashed during qualifying at Rhencullen at the start of the month during TT fortnight.

The pair were not seriously hurt, but their outfit suffered major damage and was declared in a recent statement as “a total loss”.

The pair estimated a cost of around £30,000 to build a new outfit, but a GoFundMe has seen them raise £14,570 of their £15,000 target.

In a new update on social media, Peter Founds says the crew has been able to buy a new LCR chassis and is confident that the money raised will soon allow them to “put together a competitive package”.

Further to this, the pair will be back in race action on the Isle of Man next month for the Southern 100 races having secured Yamaha-powered machinery from Peter Founds’ brother Alan Founds.

“Firstly, just wanted to say thank you to everyone for their overwhelming support and the generosity and well wishes we’ve had,” Peter Founds said.

“It’s been about three weeks since our incident, and both myself and Jev are doing really well.

“Injuries have healed really well, and I’m pleased to say that most of my injuries were just tissue and ligament damage.

“I don’t feel I’ve had a chance yet, but I’d like to thank all the support staff at the TT: the orange army [the marshals], the paramedics, who eventually managed to persuade me to get into the chopper and for getting me through to Noble's where I got the absolute best treatment.

“We will be riding the Alan Founds machine for the Southern 100.

“Myself and Jevan are fit enough and we’re raring to have a go on Al’s bike for the Southern 100.

“So, it’s Yamaha power for the Southern, which is exciting for myself as well.”

The 2025 Southern 100 on the Billown circuit will take place from 7-10 July.