Isle of Man TT racers with injury and money woes announce comeback

Team Founds will be back in action next month

Team Founds, 2025 Isle of Man TT
Team Founds, 2025 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT

The Team Founds Sidecar outfit will return to racing next month at the Southern 100 on borrowed machinery following a huge crash during the 2025 Isle of Man TT.

Driver Peter Founds and passenger Jevan Walmsley crashed during qualifying at Rhencullen at the start of the month during TT fortnight.

The pair were not seriously hurt, but their outfit suffered major damage and was declared in a recent statement as “a total loss”.

The pair estimated a cost of around £30,000 to build a new outfit, but a GoFundMe has seen them raise £14,570 of their £15,000 target.

In a new update on social media, Peter Founds says the crew has been able to buy a new LCR chassis and is confident that the money raised will soon allow them to “put together a competitive package”.

Further to this, the pair will be back in race action on the Isle of Man next month for the Southern 100 races having secured Yamaha-powered machinery from Peter Founds’ brother Alan Founds.

“Firstly, just wanted to say thank you to everyone for their overwhelming support and the generosity and well wishes we’ve had,” Peter Founds said.

“It’s been about three weeks since our incident, and both myself and Jev are doing really well.

“Injuries have healed really well, and I’m pleased to say that most of my injuries were just tissue and ligament damage.

“I don’t feel I’ve had a chance yet, but I’d like to thank all the support staff at the TT: the orange army [the marshals], the paramedics, who eventually managed to persuade me to get into the chopper and for getting me through to Noble's where I got the absolute best treatment.

“We will be riding the Alan Founds machine for the Southern 100.

“Myself and Jevan are fit enough and we’re raring to have a go on Al’s bike for the Southern 100.

“So, it’s Yamaha power for the Southern, which is exciting for myself as well.”

The 2025 Southern 100 on the Billown circuit will take place from 7-10 July.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
2m ago
A possible future Ducati rider visited Borgo Panigale to see Casey Stoner’s bike
Casey Stoner
RR News
2m ago
Jamie Coward “nervous and worried” before racing return after North West 200 crash
Jamie Coward, 2024 Isle of Man TT, KTS Racing
F1 News
32m ago
Ferrari prioritising Lewis Hamilton input for 2026 F1 car? Charles Leclerc is unfazed
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Mercedes told “you’d be a fool not to sign George Russell, unless…”
George Russell
RR News
1h ago
Isle of Man TT racers with injury and money woes announce comeback
Team Founds, 2025 Isle of Man TT

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Rivals warned that Marc Marquez will bust "myth" at Dutch MotoGP
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
5h ago
PICTURES: Yamaha unveils special 70th anniversary Dutch MotoGP livery
Yamaha MotoGP riders with 1999 R7 livery at Assen.
F1 Feature
12h ago
Our insider hears what Lewis Hamilton and F1 drivers think about FIA guidelines
Liam Lawson and Alex Albon clash in Spain
F1 News
13h ago
Lewis Hamilton working with Loic Serra to tackle key Ferrari weaknesses for 2026
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
13h ago
F1 Austrian Grand Prix hit with "severe weather”
Heavy rain in the paddock