Rider involved in serious Isle of Man TT incident issues positive recovery update

Jonathan Goetschy crashed during TT 2025

2025 Isle of Man TT
2025 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT

French racer Jonathan Goetschy says he is “on the road to recovery” and hoping to return home next week following a serious Isle of Man TT crash this year.

Goetschy crashed at the Glen Helen section of the 37.75-mile TT course during the first Superstock race of the event earlier this month.

The Frenchman was treated at the scene of the incident before being taken to Nobles Hospital by airmed.

In an update by the organisers on 8 June, his condition was reported as “serious but stable” as he continued treatment on head, chest and spinal injuries.

Goetschy was transferred to Aintree hospital in Liverpool soon after the crash, where he remains.

But in a brief post on his Facebook page, Goetschy said he is hoping to be repatriated to France next week should his recovery continue as is.

“Hello to all,” the post began.

“[If] all is well, I’ll be repatriated next week. I’m already on the road to recovery.

“Thank you for all your messages of support, I will take some time to respond to them shortly.”

Goetschy was one of a number of riders to be injured during the 2025 Isle of Man TT, but all have either been released from hospital already or are in stable conditions as they continue their recovery.

The most high-profile crasher at TT 2025 was 14-time winner Peter Hickman, whose event was ended by a crash during practice week.

He suffered broken ribs, vertebrae, a collarbone and a fractured scapula in the crash at Kerrowmoar.

Hickman explained in a post recently that the crash was caused by a component failure which pushed his bike’s exhaust into the rear wheel and burst the tyre.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

