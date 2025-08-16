Thunderstorm threat for Austrian MotoGP Sprint: “We hope it’s a dry one”

Riders fear rain could disrupt Saturday’s Austrian MotoGP Sprint.

Franco Morbidelli, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 Austrian MotoGP

After two days of dry and sunny track action, MotoGP teams and riders face the risk of thunderstorms just as the Austrian Sprint gets underway.

Forecasts for the Spielberg region warn of scattered storms from 3pm onwards on Saturday, just as the 14-lap Sprint is due to start.

“The Sprint will be packed with battles as always, we hope it’s a dry one. If it rains, things will be more complicated,” said Franco Morbidelli, who qualified eighth for VR46 Ducati.

Team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio, set to line up 15th, echoed: “We hope for a dry Sprint.”

The unsettled outlook is also a concern for Sunday, with scattered thunderstorms predicted between 1-4pm. 

That window includes the 2pm grand prix start.

The Red Bull Ring is no stranger to sudden downpours, most famously in 2021 when Brad Binder snatched a dramatic win for KTM by bravely staying out on slick tyres in heavy rain.

Binder will start this year’s Sprint from 11th on the grid.

Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) leads today’s front row from Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo).

Runaway MotoGP title leader Marc Marquez, fastest in practice and seeking a first ever Red Bull Ring win, heads row two after a qualifying crash.
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
F1's bottom team "fighting for nothing" - but a new recruit could prompt revival
2m ago
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
MotoGP News
Thunderstorm threat for Austrian MotoGP Sprint: “We hope it’s a dry one”
30m ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
BTCC Results
BTCC Knockhill: Practice Results (2)
47m ago
Charles Rainford - West Surrey Racing
MotoGP News
KTM RC16 races world’s fastest drone at Austrian MotoGP circuit
51m ago
Jonas Folger at Red Bull Ring on KTM RC16. Credit: Red Bull Motorsports/Instagram.
MotoGP News
Is Alex Marquez set for a factory Ducati bike upgrade for MotoGP 2026?
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 German MotoGP

More News

F1 News
My dad is also an F1 legend, but Max Verstappen turned to "steel" by his father
2h ago
Jos and Max Verstappen
F1 News
Williams reveal three behind-the-scenes secrets key to best-of-rest status
2h ago
Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, Williams
MotoGP News
Aprilia credits Valentino Rossi for Marco Bezzecchi’s ‘unexpected’ Austria MotoGP pole
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales ruled out of Austrian MotoGP after qualifying last
2h ago
Maverick Vinales, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2025 Austrian MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi takes surprise pole as Marc Marquez crashes
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP