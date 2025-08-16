Thunderstorm threat for Austrian MotoGP Sprint: “We hope it’s a dry one”

After two days of dry and sunny track action, MotoGP teams and riders face the risk of thunderstorms just as the Austrian Sprint gets underway.

Forecasts for the Spielberg region warn of scattered storms from 3pm onwards on Saturday, just as the 14-lap Sprint is due to start.

“The Sprint will be packed with battles as always, we hope it’s a dry one. If it rains, things will be more complicated,” said Franco Morbidelli, who qualified eighth for VR46 Ducati.

Team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio, set to line up 15th, echoed: “We hope for a dry Sprint.”

The unsettled outlook is also a concern for Sunday, with scattered thunderstorms predicted between 1-4pm.

That window includes the 2pm grand prix start.

The Red Bull Ring is no stranger to sudden downpours, most famously in 2021 when Brad Binder snatched a dramatic win for KTM by bravely staying out on slick tyres in heavy rain.

Binder will start this year’s Sprint from 11th on the grid.

Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) leads today’s front row from Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo).

Runaway MotoGP title leader Marc Marquez, fastest in practice and seeking a first ever Red Bull Ring win, heads row two after a qualifying crash.

