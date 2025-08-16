2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the 2025 Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring, round 13 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)20m 56.071s
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+1.180s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+3.126s
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+4.032s
5Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+4.782s
6Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+6.032s
7Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+8.294s
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+10.953s
9Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+11.999s
10Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+12.111s
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+13.387s
12Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+13.704s
13Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+13.822s
14Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+14.564s
15Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+18.414s
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+19.365s
17Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+20.844s
18Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+21.581s
 Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)DNF
 Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez fights from fourth on the grid to win the Austrian MotoGP Sprint, extending his unbeaten run to 11 races in a row with a first victory of any kind at the Red Bull Ring.

The Spaniard slotted into an early second behind younger brother Alex, before calmly overtaking the Gresini rider with 5 laps to go for his 12th Sprint win in 13 starts.

Pedro Acosta, denied a possible pole by a big scare at the final corner of his qualifying lap, climbed from seventh to complete the podium for the home KTM team.

Surprise pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi was quickly demoted to fourth but kept his head down to apply late pressure on Acosta.

Seeking a sixth Red Bull Ring win in a row, front row qualifier Francesco Bagnaia veered dramatically sideways due to wheelspin at the start and plummeted to 14th on the opening lap.

Things only got worse when Bagnaia, who was struggling to control his wobbling Desmosedici, dropped to 20th and last by the time he pulled in and retired at mid-distance with rumoured rear tyre issues.

Enea Bastianini and Franco Morbidelli were forced to swerve around Bagnaia off the line, while Fermin Aldeguer, a row behind the Italian, suffered a similar wheelspin issue.

Raul Fernandez joined Bagnaia on the DNF list due to a rear ride height failure on his Trackhouse Aprilia.

All riders chose medium front and soft rear tyres, except Johann Zarco, who picked the medium rear.

Marc Marquez has never won the Austrian Grand Prix during his seven previous appearances, putting the Red Bull Ring top of four winless tracks for the 70-time MotoGP race winner.  

Marquez has made far fewer appearances at his other winless venues: Portimao (4), Indonesia (2) and Buddh (1).

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli, who both missed the previous Brno round due to injuries at Sachsenring, have returned for the first event after the MotoGP summer break.

However, after setting a token last-place qualifying time, Vinales missed the Sprint to save his healing shoulder.

LCR Honda rookie Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and is skipping his third event in a row.

With HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who replaced Chantra at Brno, also injured, there is only one LCR machine in action this weekend before another HRC test rider - Aleix Espargaro - steps in for next weekend’s Hungarian round.

Alex Marquez has a long lap penalty to serve on Sunday for a collision with Joan Mir during the Czech Grand Prix. 

