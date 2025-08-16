2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 20m 56.071s 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +1.180s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +3.126s 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +4.032s 5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +4.782s 6 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +6.032s 7 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +8.294s 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +10.953s 9 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +11.999s 10 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +12.111s 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +13.387s 12 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +13.704s 13 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +13.822s 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +14.564s 15 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +18.414s 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +19.365s 17 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +20.844s 18 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +21.581s Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) DNF Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez fights from fourth on the grid to win the Austrian MotoGP Sprint, extending his unbeaten run to 11 races in a row with a first victory of any kind at the Red Bull Ring.

The Spaniard slotted into an early second behind younger brother Alex, before calmly overtaking the Gresini rider with 5 laps to go for his 12th Sprint win in 13 starts.

Pedro Acosta, denied a possible pole by a big scare at the final corner of his qualifying lap, climbed from seventh to complete the podium for the home KTM team.

Surprise pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi was quickly demoted to fourth but kept his head down to apply late pressure on Acosta.

Seeking a sixth Red Bull Ring win in a row, front row qualifier Francesco Bagnaia veered dramatically sideways due to wheelspin at the start and plummeted to 14th on the opening lap.

Things only got worse when Bagnaia, who was struggling to control his wobbling Desmosedici, dropped to 20th and last by the time he pulled in and retired at mid-distance with rumoured rear tyre issues.

Enea Bastianini and Franco Morbidelli were forced to swerve around Bagnaia off the line, while Fermin Aldeguer, a row behind the Italian, suffered a similar wheelspin issue.

Raul Fernandez joined Bagnaia on the DNF list due to a rear ride height failure on his Trackhouse Aprilia.

All riders chose medium front and soft rear tyres, except Johann Zarco, who picked the medium rear.

Marc Marquez has never won the Austrian Grand Prix during his seven previous appearances, putting the Red Bull Ring top of four winless tracks for the 70-time MotoGP race winner.

Marquez has made far fewer appearances at his other winless venues: Portimao (4), Indonesia (2) and Buddh (1).

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli, who both missed the previous Brno round due to injuries at Sachsenring, have returned for the first event after the MotoGP summer break.

However, after setting a token last-place qualifying time, Vinales missed the Sprint to save his healing shoulder.

LCR Honda rookie Somkiat Chantra is still recovering from knee surgery and is skipping his third event in a row.

With HRC test rider Takaaki Nakagami, who replaced Chantra at Brno, also injured, there is only one LCR machine in action this weekend before another HRC test rider - Aleix Espargaro - steps in for next weekend’s Hungarian round.

Alex Marquez has a long lap penalty to serve on Sunday for a collision with Joan Mir during the Czech Grand Prix.