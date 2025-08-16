2025 Austrian MotoGP: Qualifying LIVE UPDATES

Qualifying for the 13th round of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship at the Red Bull Ring is set to get underway at 10:50 local time in Spielberg with Q1. Q2 is due to start at 11:15.

Marc Marquez enters Saturday as the fastest rider having topped both practices on Friday. He's chasing his eighth pole of the season this morning.

Pedro Acosta was second-fastest in Practice on Friday, ahead of Francesco Bagnaia who has won the last three grands prix in Austria and both Sprints to have taken place at the Red Bull Ring.

Maverick Vinales completed only limited laps on Friday but is riding again this morning. This is his return weekend after missing the German and Czech grands prix through injury.

The Austrian MotoGP Sprint will be coming up this afternoon at 15:00 local time.