Acosta again up by almost 0.2s at split two but it all goes away in the second half and he goes on seventh after a final corner front slide.
2025 Austrian MotoGP: Qualifying LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the qualifying session from the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.
Qualifying for the 13th round of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship at the Red Bull Ring is set to get underway at 10:50 local time in Spielberg with Q1. Q2 is due to start at 11:15.
Marc Marquez enters Saturday as the fastest rider having topped both practices on Friday. He's chasing his eighth pole of the season this morning.
Pedro Acosta was second-fastest in Practice on Friday, ahead of Francesco Bagnaia who has won the last three grands prix in Austria and both Sprints to have taken place at the Red Bull Ring.
Maverick Vinales completed only limited laps on Friday but is riding again this morning. This is his return weekend after missing the German and Czech grands prix through injury.
The Austrian MotoGP Sprint will be coming up this afternoon at 15:00 local time.
It's pole position for Marco Bezzecchi in Austria, which is quite remarkable after Aprilia's Friday struggles.
Alex Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia complete row one.
Marc Marquez, Bastianini, Aldeguer on row two.
Then Acosta, Morbidelli, Fernandez on row three.
Mir, Binder, Zarco make up row four.
No improvement for Marquez on his final lap - P4 for the championship leader.
Raul Fernandez has crashed at turn three. He's P9 at the moment. Yellow flags cleared in time to not cancel Marquez's latest lap.
Bagnaia's run on again at turn four.
Marc Marquez has crashed at turn 2b. Only P4 at the moment but he's up and going again with time remaining.
Bastianini 0.2s up on Bezzecchi after split two, lost a bit in sector three and goes only fifth in the end.
Bagnaia was up after the second split but he's blown it at turn six.
Bagnaia and Bezzecchi both improve on the first lap of their second run.
Bezzercchi 0.142s ahead of Bagnaia, 1:28.060.
Alex Marquez imrpoves behind them to go second, 0.016s behind Bezzecchi.
Acosta now back in the pits with 6 minutes on the clock.
Acosta has stopped on track and is riding back on the service road now. Looks like a bike problem of some kind, maybe run out of fuel?
Acosta improves on his second lap and he goes up to fourth - lost quite a lot in the second half of the lap.
Mir also improves to a 1:28.747 to go P6.
Bezzecchi set the early benchmark but Marquez has taken over at the top now, 1:28.220 to lead the session by 0.275s over Alex Marquez. Bagnaia third.
Now Bezzecchi P4 from Morbidelli and Acosta on row two.
Zarco now back on his bike and riding back to the pits.
Zarco has crashed at turn four. That's his second crash of the morning after his FP2 spill at turn eight.
Looks like a lap of tyre preparation this first 'flyer' for the group with Marc Marquez, which includes Zarco and Aldeguer. They're starting their first proper flyer now.
Pit lane re-opens in Austria and Q2 is underway.
Q2 up next in just a few minutes.
Championship leader Marc Marquez is aiming for his eighth pole of the season, while Francesco Bagnaia is after his second in a row.
Pedro Acosta is also in the mix for a maiden pole at KTM's home race.
Marini a couple of tenths shy of advancing in the end. He's third, ahead of Martin and Di Giannantonio who completes the top-five. Only sixth, so 16th on the grid, for Quartararo.
Alex Rins the next best Yamaha in seventh, then Oliveira in eighth.
Ogura disappointing after some decent speed yesterday, only ninth for the Japanese in Q1.
Jack Miller was 10th, and Maverick Vinales did do a run at the end of Q1 there but was slowest in the session.
Run-on for Bezzecchi in the penultimate corner on his final lap but it's not going to cost him.
He moves through to Q2 with Bastianini.
Bezzecchi is going to get through here but he's still visibly struggling to get stopped in turn four.
No improvements from Bezzecchi and Bastianini on that lap. Martin does improve but stays fourth.
Last flying lap for all of them now, and Martin and Baastianini both run on at turn one.
Bastianini to the top, 1:28.353 to displace Bezzecchi. Marini improves again but only third. Martin now down to fourth.
Everyone still on live laps with 1:30 still on the clock.
Quartararo fourth with his latest lap, goes ahead of Marini. One lap left for him.
Marini the only real improver on his first lap, he's within a tenth of transferring now.