One Isle of Man TT rider in “serious but stable” condition in latest injury update

TT organisers have issued an injury condition update

2025 Isle of Man TT
2025 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT

Isle of Man TT organisers say Jonathan Goetschy is in a “serious but stable” condition following an incident, in a latest update on injured competitors.

French rider Goetschy was involved in an incident at the Glen Helen section of the 37.75-mile course in last Tuesday’s Superstock TT.

He was treated at the scene before being taken by airmed to Nobles Hospital.

In an update issued by the Isle of Man TT on Sunday 8 June, Goetschy’s “condition is reported as serious but stable, and he continues to receive treatment for head, chest and spinal injuries.”

The organisers have also issued an update on Veronika Hankocyova, who crashed during a Supertwin race earlier this week.

She is “reported as stable, conscious and talking, and continues to receive treatment for head, chest and arm injuries.”

Tom Weeden suffered a frightening crash during practice last Friday when he clipped a wall and had his throttle stuck open.

Crashing into a wall feet first, Weeden has remained in hospital since but “is reported as: stable, conscious and talking, and continues to receive treatment for back, leg, and ankle injuries.”

The 2025 Isle of Man TT concluded on Saturday with no racing taking place, after the Senior TT was called off.

Forced back to a 7pm start time on Saturday 7 June due to numerous weather delays, rider consensus following a sighting lap was that it was too windy to safely run the Senior.

Shortly before 7pm, the Clerk of the Course called off the race.

The decision was met with support from numerous riders.

It was the only race of the 2025 Isle of Man TT that didn’t run in the end, with the organisers able to get all nine other contests in despite numerous weather challenges.

Michael Dunlop ended the event with the all-time win record being raised to 33, after victories in both Supersport and Supertwin races.

Dean Harrison scored his first wins since 2019 with a double in the Superstock class for Honda, while Davey Todd won the opening Superbike TT.

Ryan and Callum Crowe dominated the Sidecar class at TT 2025 with a brace of victories and a new lap record.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
50m ago
Past podium finisher's struggles highlighted in Aragon MotoGP Rider Ratings
Johann Zarco, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Joan Mir’s best MotoGP finish since 2023: “I’ve never been happy with seventh before!”
Joan Mir, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
Le Mans Results
1h ago
24 Hours of Le Mans 2025: Official test day - full results
2025 24 Hours of Le Mans, test day
MotoGP News
2h ago
Pedro Acosta: KTM's gap to Ducati in Aragon MotoGP race “painful”
Pedro Acosta chases Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Morbidelli v Aldeguer MotoGP battle “a shot of adrenaline" in "sketchy race”
Aldeguer, Morbidelli, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Moto2 points leader Manu Gonzalez gets MotoGP test opportunity with Trackhouse
Manu Gonzalez, 2025 Moto2 World Championship
MotoGP News
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia reveals Ducati GP25 “details changed this morning”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
3h ago
Marc Marquez: “I started to think about mistakes; riding without concentration…”
Marc Marquez
RR News
3h ago
One Isle of Man TT rider in “serious but stable” condition in latest injury update
2025 Isle of Man TT