One Isle of Man TT rider in “serious but stable” condition in latest injury update

Isle of Man TT organisers say Jonathan Goetschy is in a “serious but stable” condition following an incident, in a latest update on injured competitors.

French rider Goetschy was involved in an incident at the Glen Helen section of the 37.75-mile course in last Tuesday’s Superstock TT.

He was treated at the scene before being taken by airmed to Nobles Hospital.

In an update issued by the Isle of Man TT on Sunday 8 June, Goetschy’s “condition is reported as serious but stable, and he continues to receive treatment for head, chest and spinal injuries.”

The organisers have also issued an update on Veronika Hankocyova, who crashed during a Supertwin race earlier this week.

She is “reported as stable, conscious and talking, and continues to receive treatment for head, chest and arm injuries.”

Tom Weeden suffered a frightening crash during practice last Friday when he clipped a wall and had his throttle stuck open.

Crashing into a wall feet first, Weeden has remained in hospital since but “is reported as: stable, conscious and talking, and continues to receive treatment for back, leg, and ankle injuries.”

The 2025 Isle of Man TT concluded on Saturday with no racing taking place, after the Senior TT was called off.

Forced back to a 7pm start time on Saturday 7 June due to numerous weather delays, rider consensus following a sighting lap was that it was too windy to safely run the Senior.

Shortly before 7pm, the Clerk of the Course called off the race.

The decision was met with support from numerous riders.

It was the only race of the 2025 Isle of Man TT that didn’t run in the end, with the organisers able to get all nine other contests in despite numerous weather challenges.

Michael Dunlop ended the event with the all-time win record being raised to 33, after victories in both Supersport and Supertwin races.

Dean Harrison scored his first wins since 2019 with a double in the Superstock class for Honda, while Davey Todd won the opening Superbike TT.

Ryan and Callum Crowe dominated the Sidecar class at TT 2025 with a brace of victories and a new lap record.