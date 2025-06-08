Explained: Wind "harder", more dangerous, than damp spots at Isle of Man TT

Lee Johnston gives his view on the conditions that caused the cancellation of the Isle of Man Senior TT.

Lee Johnston
Lee Johnston

Lee Johnston has explained the potential danger of windy conditions at the Isle of Man TT.

Working this year as part of the TT+ broadcast’s presenting team, Johnston was in the paddock as the riders returned from their inspection lap ahead of the Senior TT that was due to close the 2025 edition of the famous Manx road race on Saturday.

The general feedback from riders was that the track surface was raceable, but the wind was too strong in some areas of the track.

When the cancellation was announced, the Isle of Man TT said that the wind had also changed direction compared to the rest of the TT fortnight, which had added to the difficulty of the conditions.

Former Supersport TT race winner Johnston said that the wind was more difficult to manage than damp patches on the track.

“The general sense is that the wind is worse than whatever damp patches there are,” Johnston said on the TT+ broadcast, moments before the cancellation was announced.

“It is honestly harder because you can see the damp patches but the wind is another scenario.

“The issue is that it’s in a completely different direction for the past week and a half, so it’s a head scratcher.

“It’s worse at the bottom of the course which is not normal.

“Up at the top, at Windy Corner, it is understandable to be there.

“But for Bray Hill to be windy and gusty through the gate posts and houses? It is off-putting.

“These guys have been here a while and have a good understanding of the track, and the things you have to do to attack the track.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

