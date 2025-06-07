2025 Isle of Man TT: Senior TT finale cancelled

The 2025 Isle of Man TT’s final race, the Senior TT, has been cancelled due to extremely windy conditions on Saturday evening.

The final day of the 2025 Isle of Man TT has been struck by numerous weather delays, after the initial 10:45am start time was pushed back by four hours.

With overnight rain and showers during the day not clearing enough in time, the Senior TT was pushed back to 7pm local time and shortened from six laps to four.

A reconnaissance lap went at 6pm with the riders in order to understand the course conditions, but the initial feedback was that it was too windy at places you wouldn’t expect to be hit by gusts.

Numerous meetings were held by the riders to make a decision on whether to race or not as the 7pm start time drew nearer.

Following rider feedback, the Clerk of the Course eventually announced that this evening’s Senior TT has been cancelled.

A statement read: "Following the Course Inspection Lap and having consulted with a number of competitors, the Clerk of the Course has confirmed that, due to high and gusting winds in a different direction to those over the rest of the TT fortnight, conditions are not suitable for racing.

"As a result, the Senior TT Race has been cancelled.

"The Clerk of the Course would like to thank everyone for their co-operation throughout the 2025 Isle of Man TT Races."

Gary Thomspon, Clerk of the Course, further added: “I would never ever put riders out on the TT course until I’ve spoken to those riders first, and the general consensus was that due to the change in wind speed and in the increased gusting winds that it was unsafe for racing.

"They have been practicing and qualifying in similar conditions, but that’s obviously at a south, south-westerly wind and not a north, north-westerly wind as it was tonight.

"After speaking with the riders, I’ve taken the decision to cancel TT Senior race 2025."

The race cannot be run on Sunday due to poor weather forecasts and limited road closure availability.

Michael Dunlop ends the 2025 Isle of Man TT with four victories across the Supersport and Supertwin classes, bringing the all-time record up to 33.

Dean Harrison took his first TT wins since 2019 with a double in the Superstock class to bring his career total to five victories, while Davey Todd claimed top spot in a tense Superbike TT at the start of the week.

In the Sidecar class, the Crowe brothers - Ryan and Callum - dominated on three wheels to score a double victory and set a new lap record to cement their position as the ones to beat at TT 2026.