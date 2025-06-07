The Isle of Man TT has announced that Michael Evans has been stripped of a maiden podium after his Supertwin machine was not handed over for a mandatory technical inspection.

Evans was a comfortable second in the first Supertwin race of the 2025 Isle of Man TT, finishing 22.6s behind runaway winner Michael Dunlop and 13.4s clear of third-placed Rob Hodson.

It marked Evans’ first podium at the TT, with his previous best result at the event a seventh in the class in 2023.

However, that podium has been stripped from him after his Dafabet team was not able to give his Kawasaki over for a mandatory technical inspection after Supertwin TT 2 on Friday.

Crash.net understands that the Evans bike was initially flagged after Supertwin TT 1 over a possible engine infringement.

Evans retired on the opening lap of Friday’s Supertwin race, which was won by Michael Dunlop to complete a clean sweep in the class in 2025.

It was after his retirement from the second Supertwin race where Evans' bike was not returned to the Dafabet team

The following statement is issued on behalf of ACU Events Ltd, Race Organiser of the Isle of Man TT Races:

“Michael Evans, machine number 5, Dafabet Racing, has been disqualified from the Supertwin TT Race 1 at the 2025 Isle of Man TT Races after the team failed to produce the machine for the mandatory post-race Technical Inspection.

“Initial checks were undertaken by the event’s Technical Director, Technical Officers, and Technical Officials at the conclusion of the race on Tuesday 3 June.

“As part of this process, the engine was sealed and subject to further mandatory examination at the conclusion of the Supertwin TT Race 2 on Friday 6 June.

“The team were unable to produce the machine for the Technical Inspection within the required timeframe. Therefore, the competitor has been disqualified from the race result.

“Revised results for the Supertwin TT Race 1 will be issued in due course.”

Hodson will be promoted to second, while Paul Jordan will move to third.

Racing is due to conclude on Saturday evening with a reduced four-lap Senior TT, which is set to start at 7pm local time owing to severe weather delays.