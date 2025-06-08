Michael Evans “devastated” by loss of Isle of Man TT podium following Supertwin disqualification

After being disqualified retrospectively from Supertwin Race 1 at the Isle of Man TT, Michael Evans says he is “devastated” by the loss of what was his maiden podium finish at the TT.

Evans retired from Supertwin Race 2 on Friday, but his bike never returned to the paddock for a technical inspection.

That resulted in a retrospective disqualification for Evans from Supertwin Race 1, in which he finished second for his first-ever TT podium.

Post-race inspection after the first Supertwin race did not include a full engine strip, with this to be carried out after Race 2, after which the bike was not returned to the paddock.

“I am absolutely devastated as is the whole Dafabet Racing team with the news regarding my Isle of Man TT Races podium being taken away,” Evans posted to social media after the news of his disqualification from Supertwin Race 1.

“I put my life on the line and rode as fast and as well as I could.

“Everyone could see how much it meant to me.

“As a rider I did not know anything was wrong with the bike or I would not have gone out on it.

“I will not be making any further comments on the matter at the moment.

“Heartbroken but I will move forward.”

Evans’ Dafabet Racing team said in a statement that they “accept” the decision.

“We accept the decision of the TT Race Organisation for what we can only describe as a mistake and oversight by the team in our preparations for the Supertwin Race,” the statement reads.

“We wish to apologise to the Race Organisers, the fans, our fellow competitors, our sponsors, and – above [all] else – to Michael [Evans] for this error, for which the team take full responsibility, and we thank him for his professionalism through this process and throughout TT 2025.”