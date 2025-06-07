Dean Harrison backs Isle of Man TT Clerk of the Course after Senior race canned

Dean Harrison says the Isle of Man TT’s Clerk of the Course “makes the best decisions” following cancellation of Saturday’s Senior TT.

The final race of the 2025 TT was due to run over six laps from 10:45am local time on Saturday, but repeated weather delays forced it back to 7pm.

A sighting lap at 6pm allowed the riders to assess course conditions, though the feedback was that it was too windy to safely stage the race.

Just before 7pm, Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson announced that the Senior TT had been cancelled.

Due to poor weather forecasts and a limited road closure availability, it was already confirmed earlier on Saturday that the Senior could not be postponed to Sunday.

Honda’s Dean Harrison, who won twice at TT 2025 and was one of the pre-Senior favourites, supports the Clerk of the Course in this decision and noted conditions were “as bad as everyone was saying”.

“It is disappointing to end it this way,” he told Manx Radio.

“But I do back Gary 100% in what he has done and he makes the best decisions, as he has done all week.

“It’s difficult for everybody. I do feel for the fans out there because everyone comes here to watch motorbikes around the best track in the world.

“We want to ride around the best track in the world, but honestly it was as bad as everyone was saying out there.

“You’ve got damp patches, it’s just difficult. It’s half past seven at night, it’s cold. It is disappointing but upwards and onwards from here.”

Former racers agree with Senior TT cancellation

Support for Gary Thompson’s decision has extended to former TT racers, with former winner Lee Johnston telling TT+: “We were in the middle of it when the riders came back in. These are, firstly, my friends so we have a good idea of how the mood is.

“These guys want to race, they want to win as much as anyone. So, to see them come in and be genuinely worried about the conditions, then to relay that to Milky [Quayle, rider liaison officer]… it is obviously his job.

“Gary came down with the riders.

“It has been handled in the most professional way possible. It is hard for the teams and the riders, as well.

“For the fans to clap? It shows what a great sport we are involved in.”

Cameron Donald added: “We are all gutted. I assure you the riders want to be out there. So if this decision has been made, you have to respect it.

“We saw chairs in the fan zone get cartwheeled. We all have to wait til 2026 to see the Senior winner!”

Fourteen-time Sidecar TT winner Tom Birchall noted that when racers with “bravery off the scale” voice concerns, they must be heeded.

“We know how committed the lads and ladies are,” Birchall said.

“The bravery is off the scale, they are modern day warriors.

“So if they voice a concern about the conditions, you have got to listen.”