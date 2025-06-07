"Torn" Davey Todd feels like cancelled Senior TT “taken away from me”

Davey Todd says he feels like the Senior TT has been “taken away from me” but agrees with the Isle of Man TT organisers in cancelling the race.

Saturday 7 June was meant to see the grand finale race of the 2025 Isle of Man TT - the Senior TT - run over six laps from 10:45am local time.

But overnight rain left the circuit in an unusable condition, with an initial four-hour delay implemented before the race was pushed back to 7pm local time and reduced to four laps.

A course inspection lap was run at 6pm local time, with the general feedback from the riders being the wind was too high for them to safely race.

Just before 7pm, the Clerk of the Course announced that the Senior TT had been cancelled.

8TEN Racing’s Todd came into Saturday’s finale as a favourite, having won the Senior last year and taken victory in the Superbike TT earlier in the week.

He said he’d “never experience riding a bike” like he did during the inspection lap and agrees with the decision to call it off - even if he admits it hurts.

“I’ve rode in much stronger wins mile-per-hour-wise, but I’ve never ridden experienced riding a bike like that. The conditions are crazy out there,” he told Manx Radio.

“I’m so torn in my mind because it’s the race I wanted to win all week, the Senior, I wanted to come back and win that race again after winning it last year.

“We’ve had some bad luck this week and I just said to the boys and sponsors ‘don’t worry, we’re here to win the Senior and I’m so desperate to win that one’.

“I just feel like I got it taken away from me, but I know really it’s the right decision.

“In my head it’s the right decision to do this, to not race, because in that warm-up lap I was all over the road and not going that fast - probably doing a 129mph lap.

“It’s unpredictable, the wind’s the opposite direction to what it’s been all week. It was really hard to control a bike.

“I’m gutted for everyone. I’m gutted for the fans, the organisers and all the other riders because we’re all here to race, especially in the Senior TT.

“It’s the big one, it’s what we’re all here for, and not to get it is so disappointing.”

He added: “I’m in full confidence with the organisers here at the TT, they’re the best organisers in the world.

“There’s nowhere better than here, so if those guys think it’s not the right decision to race then I know it’s the right decision.”