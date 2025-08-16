Is Alex Marquez set for a factory Ducati bike upgrade for MotoGP 2026?

Alex Marquez is second in current standings on year-old Ducati

Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 German MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 German MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Ducati admits it is “thinking about” providing Alex Marquez with a factory-spec bike for the 2026 MotoGP season.

Gresini Racing’s Alex Marquez has always ridden year-old Ducati bikes since joining the Italian team for the 2023 season.

With Pramac ending its factory ties with Ducati at the end of 2024, works support shifted to the VR46 squad - but only for Fabio Di Giannantonio’s side of the garage.

But after the first half of the season, Alex Marquez has been the best of the satellite Ducati riders, winning a grand prix at Jerez and a sprint at Silverstone, with consistent podium results keeping him second in the championship.

Speaking on Friday at the Austrian Grand Prix, Alex Marquez said he is now having to “survive” on the GP24 as updates from Ducati have slowed and rival manufacturers have caught up.

Sky Italy also published an interview with VR46’s Uccio Salucci, who said: “We talked to [Gigi] Dall’Igna and [Mauro] Grassilli.

“They had proposed to us to have both official motorcycles in 2026. We reasoned and decided to stay like this [with] one full factory bike and the other not.”

Asked on Saturday at the Austrian Grand Prix about the possibility of expanding its factory bike offering in 2026 to upgrade Alex Marquez’s machinery, Ducati team boss Mauro Grassilli said:  “We are still working on it. We don’t know yet how many official bikes there will be next year.

“But we are working on it and maybe in the next month, the next few weeks, we will decide and we will tell you how many bikes we will have next year.

“They [Gresini] are doing a very good job, Gresini and Alex as well, also [Fermin] Aldeguer is doing very well. But for the bikes it’s a different story.”

Engine development for the 2026 season for manufacturers not ranked D in the concessions standings has been frozen, which in theory should make it easier for Ducati to produce a fourth factory bike.

But Grassilli says there are a number of factors to consider before it commits.

“There are a lot of topics we have to understand and analyse,” he added.

“It’s not only about engine or the economic stuff. It’s about everything. We are thinking about it.”

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Thunderstorm threat for Austrian MotoGP Sprint: “We hope it’s a dry one”
27m ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
BTCC Results
BTCC Knockhill: Practice Results (2)
44m ago
Charles Rainford - West Surrey Racing
MotoGP News
KTM RC16 races world’s fastest drone at Austrian MotoGP circuit
47m ago
Jonas Folger at Red Bull Ring on KTM RC16. Credit: Red Bull Motorsports/Instagram.
MotoGP News
Is Alex Marquez set for a factory Ducati bike upgrade for MotoGP 2026?
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 German MotoGP
F1 News
My dad is also an F1 legend, but Max Verstappen turned to "steel" by his father
1h ago
Jos and Max Verstappen

More News

F1 News
Williams reveal three behind-the-scenes secrets key to best-of-rest status
1h ago
Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, Williams
MotoGP News
Aprilia credits Valentino Rossi for Marco Bezzecchi’s ‘unexpected’ Austria MotoGP pole
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales ruled out of Austrian MotoGP after qualifying last
2h ago
Maverick Vinales, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2025 Austrian MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi takes surprise pole as Marc Marquez crashes
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
BTCC News
Ingram quickest in opening Knockhill practice, PMR hit the track
2h ago
Tom Ingram - Team Vertu