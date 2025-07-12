Former F1 driver says Helmut Marko is “out of touch with the times”

Former Formula 1 driver Christijan Albers has questioned Helmut Marko’s position at Red Bull, saying the long-time advisor is “out of touch with the times”.

Albers made the comment just days after his namesake Christian Horner was dismissed as Red Bull team principal and CEO, amid a slump in the form for the Milton Keynes squad.

The Dutchman believes that Marko should also be moved aside and replaced by someone younger within the organisation.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has recently been linked with a return to Red Bull in a managerial capacity, with the German admitting he would be open to such a role in the future.

"I think it’s time Marko also reaches his expiration date," Albers told De Telegraaf.

"Hearing some of his statements, they are out of touch with the times. I wonder if he should stay in that position. Maybe it’s time for a radical change and to usher in a new generation."

Marko, 82, has overseen Red Bull’s highly successful junior driver programme, which has nurtured talents such as Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen.

He also previously served as the key link between Red Bull Racing and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who passed away in 2022.

Known for his authoritarian leadership style, Marko has never shied away from voicing strong opinions in public. He was particularly critical of Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar after his crash in Australia, calling the Frenchman’s emotional response “embarrassing”.

Albers said he disapproves of the way Marko handles young drivers.

“He leaves his mark on all the drivers. I find that to be a very significant factor,” said Albers.

"In his interviews, I don’t find him tactical. And now you might say: ‘He was never tactical’, but now I find it to be excessively harsh, and that does not benefit the team."