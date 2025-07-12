Former F1 driver says Helmut Marko is “out of touch with the times”

Red Bull has been urged to drop Helmut Marko from its management structure.

Helmut Marko, Red Bull
Helmut Marko, Red Bull
© XPB Images

Former Formula 1 driver Christijan Albers has questioned Helmut Marko’s position at Red Bull, saying the long-time advisor is “out of touch with the times”.

Albers made the comment just days after his namesake Christian Horner was dismissed as Red Bull team principal and CEO, amid a slump in the form for the Milton Keynes squad.

The Dutchman believes that Marko should also be moved aside and replaced by someone younger within the organisation.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has recently been linked with a return to Red Bull in a managerial capacity, with the German admitting he would be open to such a role in the future.

"I think it’s time Marko also reaches his expiration date," Albers told De Telegraaf.

"Hearing some of his statements, they are out of touch with the times. I wonder if he should stay in that position. Maybe it’s time for a radical change and to usher in a new generation."

Marko, 82, has overseen Red Bull’s highly successful junior driver programme, which has nurtured talents such as Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen.

He also previously served as the key link between Red Bull Racing and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who passed away in 2022. 

Known for his authoritarian leadership style, Marko has never shied away from voicing strong opinions in public. He was particularly critical of Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar after his crash in Australia, calling the Frenchman’s emotional response “embarrassing”.

Albers said he disapproves of the way Marko handles young drivers.

“He leaves his mark on all the drivers. I find that to be a very significant factor,” said Albers.

"In his interviews, I don’t find him tactical. And now you might say: ‘He was never tactical’, but now I find it to be excessively harsh, and that does not benefit the team."

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
39m ago
2025 German MotoGP: Sprint LIVE UPDATES!
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales withdraws from German MotoGP, Brno in doubt
Maverick Vinales, 2025 German MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Former F1 driver says Helmut Marko is “out of touch with the times”
Helmut Marko, Red Bull
Moto3 Results
2h ago
2025 German Moto3 - Qualifying Results
Scott Ogden, Moto3, 2025, Qualifying, Pole position, GermanGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez "thought the target was done… then I saw the screen” in German MotoGP qualifying
Marc Marquez, Johann Zarco, 2025 German MotoGP qualifying

More News

WSBK News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu reveals “mistake” in UK WorldSBK pole lap
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
IndyCar News
2h ago
IndyCar reschedules Iowa weekend after tornado weather warnings
Storm over Iowa Speedway
F1 News
3h ago
Gene Haas drives his team’s F1 car at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Haas
MotoGP News
3h ago
2025 German MotoGP: Marc Marquez splashes to seventh pole of 2025
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
WSBK
3h ago
2025 UK WorldSBK: Superpole LIVE UPDATES
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.