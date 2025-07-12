Toprak Razgatlioglu reveals “mistake” in UK WorldSBK pole lap

Toprak Razgatlioglu says that his pole position lap at the UK WorldSBK was “not easy” because of an error at turn 11.

Razgatlioglu’s Donington pole was his third of the World Superbike season, and a meaningful one given this weekend’s UK Round is set to be his last race weekend at Donington before he moves to MotoGP next season.

“For me, it’s not an easy lap because I did a mistake at turn 11,” Toprak Razgatlioglu said in his post-Superpole parc ferme interview.

“But I did again take the pole position, this is incredible for me. This is my last weekend in Donington Park.

“I’m really happy, I get again a pole position. But I’m just focused on the race because the race is very difficult for me, we are trying to find the setup.

“Anyway, looks like we are ready, I will try to do my best.”

Bulega “happy” with second

For Nicolo Bulega, second behind his main title rival, Razgatlioglu, was acceptable given Ducati’s history at Donington, with only two race wins there with the Panigale V4 R.

“Honestly, I’m happy with this second place because Donington is not our best track,” he said in parc ferme after Superpole.

“So, I’m happy to be fast also here and we will see during the races.”

Lowes: “Superpole sometimes more nervy than the race”

Alex Lowes’ third place in Superpole marked his best qualifying result on the Bimota and also the KB998’s second front row in two rounds after Axel Bassani was third at Misano.

“The actual Superpole session is sometimes more nervy than the race because you really want to get a good qualifying,” Lowes said in his parc ferme interview after Superpole at Donington.

“I felt good on the bike.

“Yesterday we did a long run, feels pretty good.

“These conditions aren’t typical Donington conditions. I don’t know, in the race, if we have the same pace as the front two guys or not, but I’m going to try.

“I’m starting from the front row, hopefully I can put myself in position and we’ll see if we can stay in this position until the end of the race or maybe a little bit better.

“Really happy to be in the 1:24s. The pace, for the conditions, I think is really fast.”