2025 UK WorldSBK: Superpole Results

Results from the Superpole session at the UK WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu secured pole position on Saturday morning, beating Nicolo Bulega by 0.119 seconds.

Bulega secured second ahead of Alex Lowes, who took Bimota's second front row in as many rounds.

Jonathan Rea had his best qualifying of the season in fourth, ahead of Sam Lowes and Andrea Locatelli on the second row.

Ryan Vickers continued his impressive weekend with seventh in Superpole. He will be joined by Yari Montella and Danilo Petrucci on row three.

Alvaro Bautista completed the top-10 in Superpole, ahead of Dominique Aegerter and Garrett Gerloff on row four.

Full World Superbike results from Donington are below.