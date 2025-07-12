2025 UK WorldSBK: Superpole Results
Full results from the Superpole session at the 2025 UK WorldSBK at Donington.
Toprak Razgatlioglu secured pole position on Saturday morning, beating Nicolo Bulega by 0.119 seconds.
Bulega secured second ahead of Alex Lowes, who took Bimota's second front row in as many rounds.
Jonathan Rea had his best qualifying of the season in fourth, ahead of Sam Lowes and Andrea Locatelli on the second row.
Ryan Vickers continued his impressive weekend with seventh in Superpole. He will be joined by Yari Montella and Danilo Petrucci on row three.
Alvaro Bautista completed the top-10 in Superpole, ahead of Dominique Aegerter and Garrett Gerloff on row four.
2025 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | Superpole | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:24.827
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:24.946
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:24.974
|4
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:25.255
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:25.347
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:25.532
|7
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:25.533
|8
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:25.562
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:25.574
|10
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:25.588
|11
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:25.626
|12
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:25.785
|13
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:25.861
|14
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:25.914
|15
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:25.922
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:25.953
|17
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:25.985
|18
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:26.137
|19
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:26.174
|20
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:26.248
|21
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:26.730
|22
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:26.836
|23
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:26.908
|24
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:28.438