2025 UK WorldSBK: Superpole Results

Full results from the Superpole session at the 2025 UK WorldSBK at Donington.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu secured pole position on Saturday morning, beating Nicolo Bulega by 0.119 seconds.

Bulega secured second ahead of Alex Lowes, who took Bimota's second front row in as many rounds.

Jonathan Rea had his best qualifying of the season in fourth, ahead of Sam Lowes and Andrea Locatelli on the second row.

Ryan Vickers continued his impressive weekend with seventh in Superpole. He will be joined by Yari Montella and Danilo Petrucci on row three.

Alvaro Bautista completed the top-10 in Superpole, ahead of Dominique Aegerter and Garrett Gerloff on row four.

Full World Superbike results from Donington are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | Superpole | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:24.827
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:24.946
3Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:24.974
4Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:25.255
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:25.347
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:25.532
7Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:25.533
8Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:25.562
9Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:25.574
10Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:25.588
11Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:25.626
12Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:25.785
13Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:25.861
14Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:25.914
15Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:25.922
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:25.953
17Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:25.985
18Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:26.137
19Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:26.174
20Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:26.248
21Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:26.730
22Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:26.836
23Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:26.908
24Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:28.438

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

