IndyCar reschedules Iowa weekend after tornado weather warnings

The IndyCar Series has announced an updated schedule for this weekend's The Synk 275 and Farm to Finish 275 at Iowa Speedway after stormy weather and tornado warnings threatened the track.

Set to take to track for the first practice session of the week, tornado warnings telling drivers and team personnel to "seek shelter immediately" halted all sessions.

With no action returning to track due to no wet running allowed at ovals, the weather has forced IndyCar to move the timings of events.

According to IndyCar, The Synk 275 is set to take place at 21:00 GMT while the Farm to Finish will start at 17:00 GMT.

Saturday's High Line Session has been moved to 14:55 GMT and Practice moved to 15:45pm while qualifying will now take place at 17:30 GMT.

Drivers will do two laps in qualifying, the first creating the grid for the Synk 275 and the second lap creating the grid for Sunday's Farm to Finish 275 race.

A spokesperson for IndyCar said: "The NTT IndyCar Series will be first on the 0.894-mile oval Saturday with install laps beginning at 9:55 a.m. followed by 30 minutes of high-line group running. All cars will get 45 minutes of regular practice beginning at 10:45 a.m. FS2 will air live coverage of the sessions.

"The 75-lap INDY NXT by Firestone at Iowa Speedway race will be held at noon ET on FS1.

"NTT IndyCar Series qualifying will move to 1:30 p.m. on FS1. Each car will be permitted two timed laps, the first helping to set the starting lineup for the Synk 275 powered by Sukup. The second lap will do the same for the Farm to Finish 275 powered by Sukup."

Several videos and photos circulated on social media of distant tornados that that threatened the track which included A.J.Foyt driver, David Malukas.

Sharing a range of videos and photos, Malukas shared a video of an ominous tornado near the track and captioned the post: "Try again tomorrow".

Iowa Speedway noted that there are no basements or designated storm shelters at the track which left fans and team members to find their own shelter during the weather.

Due to this, the Speedway began to encourage people at the track to hide in their cars as the storm passed through.

Across a tannoy at the track a spokesperson said: "If no safe option is available to you, as a last resort the American Red Cross recommends getting into a vehicle, buckling your seatbelt and keeping your head below the windows."

Things are apparently to look sunnier for both race days however with most of the rain expected to have already passed across Friday night.