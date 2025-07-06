"Nobody to blame but me" says Palou after Mid-Ohio mistake

Three-time indyCar champion and current championship leader, Alex Palou, has shared that he believes it was his mistake lost him the race.

Sat on pole at the start of the Mid-Ohio race, Palou led comfortably for majority of the race but a late mistake out of Turn Nine onto the grass allowed his Chip Ganassi teammate, Scott Dixon, to go past and take the lead.

Dixon had become an outside chance for the win after he decided to go for a two-stop strategy. However, it had become clear that Palou's pace was too much for Dixon to compete with.

However, it seemed to be even too much for Palou himself and Dixon used his experience to defend off the Spaniard once past for the last remaining laps of the race.

Speaking afterwards, Palou rued: "[It] was just a stupid mistake honestly. Mistake on my part.

"Everybody did an amazing job on pit stops and strategies [and] we were running really good but just lost it a little bit on entry and then kind of couldn’t get the power going on.

“It sucks, it hurts a lot obviously [but] it’s still a good day but it hurts to lose it like that. At least we got it in the team so they can feel proud about their work.”

Dixon's win meant that he was third different winner of the 2025 season but more importantly that Palou's mistake didn't lose Chip Ganassi the overall win.

Although Palou will be annoyed at the mistake, he still walked away from the weekend with a net gain in the championship on his nearest rival, Kyle Kirkwood.

Behind the wheel of the Andretti, Kirkwood struggled to match Palou's pace all weekend and was knocked out of qualifying by Chip Ganassi driver, Kyffin Simpson.

Starting seventh on the grid, Kirkwood dropped to eighth overall making Mid-Ohio one to forget for the American but also the beginning of the end of his championship hopes.

Under 100 points to Palou before Mid-Ohio, the gap has opened to 113 points between the two drivers giving the feeling that all Palou needs to do is keep it straight.

However, as today showed, Palou doesn't drive with caution.