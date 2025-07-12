2025 UK WorldSBK: Superpole LIVE UPDATES

Superpole for the seventh round of the 2025 Superbike World Championship, the UK WorldSBK, is set to get underway at 11:00 local time.

Nicolo Bulega was fastest on Friday, but Alex Lowes set the fastest time of the weekend on Saturday morning in FP3, in which Bulega was eighth.

Toprak Razgatlioglu comes into this weekend nine points behind Bulega in the championship, but has won at Donington nine times in WorldSBK. He was third-fastest in FP3, and fourth-fastest on Friday.

Race 1 will be coming up later today at 15:00 local time.