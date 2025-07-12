2025 UK WorldSBK: Superpole LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the Superpole session from the UK WorldSBK at Donington.
Superpole for the seventh round of the 2025 Superbike World Championship, the UK WorldSBK, is set to get underway at 11:00 local time.
Nicolo Bulega was fastest on Friday, but Alex Lowes set the fastest time of the weekend on Saturday morning in FP3, in which Bulega was eighth.
Toprak Razgatlioglu comes into this weekend nine points behind Bulega in the championship, but has won at Donington nine times in WorldSBK. He was third-fastest in FP3, and fourth-fastest on Friday.
Race 1 will be coming up later today at 15:00 local time.
Jonathan Rea takes fourth place ahead of Sam Lowes and Locatelli.
Vickers continues his impressive weekend with P7, ahead of Montella and Petrucci on row three.
Bautista rounds out the top-10 ahead of Aegerter and Gerloff on the fourth row.
Toprak Razgatlioglu takes pole position in Donington.
Bulega second, Alex Lowes completes the front row.
Sam Lowes had moved up to fourth but he's been bumped to fifth by Rea who goes fourth with his latest attempt.
Bulega cruising in the final sector of his second lap but he has time for one more.
Now it's Razgatlioglu's turn. A 1:24.827 gives him provisional pole by 0.119s over Bulega.
Bulega flying on the first lap of his second run, and he goes into the 1:24s.
1:24.946 puts him on provisional pole by 0.239s with 2 minutes to go.
Sam Lowes was on course for proivsional pole but he ran wide at the final corner and no improvement therefore.
Riders heading back out now for their second runs.
Behind the front three, it's Petrucci, Montella, and Rea on row two.
Sam Lowes, Bautista, and Locatelli on row three at the moment.
Iannone currently rounding out the top-10 - good to see the Italian got out after a mechanical issue in FP3.
Gardner and Lecuona completing row four with eight minutes on the clock.
No improvement from Razgatlioglu on his second lap. In fact, no one is threatening Lowes on their second lap.
Petrucci makes an improvement, though, and jumps up to fourth.
Everyone on their way back to the pits now and it's A. Lowes from Razgatlioglu and Bulega on the front row.
Initial benchmark from Razgatlioglu at a 1:25.193, the fastest lap of the weekend so far, but he's beaten by Alex Lowes by 0.008s on the British riders' first lap.
Pit lane is open at Donington and we are underway for 15 minutes of Superpole.
Scott Redding, Ryan Vickers, and Garrett Gerloff have all endured tough seasons so far, but all three have been solid so far this weekend.
Vickers and Redding were both in the top-10 yesterday, and Vickers was this morning, too, while Gerloff had his "best Friday" of 2025 yesterday, finishing fifth fastest. He was sixth this morning in FP3.
Tough to pick an absolute favourite for pole here.
Historically, Razgatlioglu is the strongest rider at Donington, but Bulega has been strong this weekend as well.
Plus, Petrucci and Sam Lowes have been fast on the satellite Ducatis, and Alex Lowes has topped both FP1 and FP3 already this weekend on the Bimota which scored its first front row start with Axel Bassani last time out at Misano.
Welcome to live coverage of the WorldSBK Superpole session from the UK Round at Donington.
The 15-minute qualifying session is set to get underway in just over 10 minutes at 11:00 local time.