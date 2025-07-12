2025 UK WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 1

World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 at the UK WorldSBK, round seven of the 2025 season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Championship standings after Race 1 at the UK WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the riders' standings after Race 1 at Donington after finishing second.

Toprak Razgatlioglu has reduced Bulega's lead to four points, however, after he took victory for the sixth time in seven races.

Danilo Petrucci strengthened his position in third place over Alvaro Bautista, who retired while Petrucci finished third.

Bautista is fourth despite his crash at the first turn, and Andrea Locatelli closes in on that fourth position after finishing fourth in Race 1.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | UK Round | Round 7, Race 1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R312
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR308
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R195
4Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R172
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1170
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R124
7Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R88
8Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99885
9Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R84
10Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R74
11Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R72
12Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R169
13Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99867
14Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR65
15Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R158
16Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR48
17Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R46
18Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R127
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R19
20Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R113
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R9
22Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R14
23Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R3
24Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
25Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
26Gabriele RuiuITABmaxBMW M1000 RR0
27Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
28Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
29Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R0

 

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
10m ago
“One key thing missing” addressed by F1 team on a high
Sauber
F1 News
40m ago
“Escalate” theory about Oscar Piastri v Lando Norris battles
Oscar Piastri
IndyCar
46m ago
IndyCar Iowa Speedway Qualifying LIVE UPDATES!
MotoGP News
56m ago
Injured Maverick Vinales “evaluating his options”, “Unbelievable bad luck for Tech3”
Maverick Vinales, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
56m ago
Alex Marquez: Injury “not an excuse” as MotoGP sprint podium run comes to an end
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 German MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi “can’t complain” after Marc Marquez defeat: “One lap earlier I was happier!”
Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez battle for victory, 2025 German MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez admits he ‘pushed too much’ for Germany MotoGP sprint win
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Why Germany MotoGP sprint podium was “a surprise” for Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 German MotoGP
IndyCar News
2h ago
IndyCar championship contender Kyle Kirkwood smacks the wall in practice
Kyle Kirkwood's car being picked up after a crash.
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 UK WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 1
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.