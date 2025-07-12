2025 UK WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 1
World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 at the UK WorldSBK, round seven of the 2025 season.
Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the riders' standings after Race 1 at Donington after finishing second.
Toprak Razgatlioglu has reduced Bulega's lead to four points, however, after he took victory for the sixth time in seven races.
Danilo Petrucci strengthened his position in third place over Alvaro Bautista, who retired while Petrucci finished third.
Bautista is fourth despite his crash at the first turn, and Andrea Locatelli closes in on that fourth position after finishing fourth in Race 1.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | UK Round | Round 7, Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|312
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|308
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|195
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|172
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|170
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|124
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|88
|8
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|85
|9
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|84
|10
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|74
|11
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|72
|12
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|69
|13
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|67
|14
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|65
|15
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|58
|16
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|48
|17
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|46
|18
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|27
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|19
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|13
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|9
|22
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4
|23
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|3
|24
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|25
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|26
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|BMW M1000 RR
|0
|27
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|28
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|29
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
