2025 UK WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 1

Championship standings after Race 1 at the UK WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the riders' standings after Race 1 at Donington after finishing second.

Toprak Razgatlioglu has reduced Bulega's lead to four points, however, after he took victory for the sixth time in seven races.

Danilo Petrucci strengthened his position in third place over Alvaro Bautista, who retired while Petrucci finished third.

Bautista is fourth despite his crash at the first turn, and Andrea Locatelli closes in on that fourth position after finishing fourth in Race 1.