2025 UK WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
Full results from Race 1 at the 2025 UK WorldSBK at Donington.
Toprak Razgatlioglu was victorious in Race 1 at the UK WorldSBK, winning by 6.5 seconds over Nicolo Bulega.
Alex Lowes lead in the early laps, but he crashed from first place at turn three on lap four, promoting Razgatlioglu into a lead he never relinquished.
Danilo Petrucci battled through from ninth on the grid to finish on the podium in third.
Andrea Locatelli and Jonathan Rea rounded out the top-five.
Scott Redding held onto sixth place despite struggling with rear grip at the end.
Dominique Aegerter, Garrett Gerloff, Remy Gardner, and Andrea Iannone completed the top-10.
There were several other retirements.
Iker Lecuona dropped out with a bike issue, while Tommy Bridewell and Tito Rabat both crashed out, as well as Alex Lowes.
Alvaro Bautista, Sam Lowes, and Yari Montella all crashed together at the first turn.
Axel Bassani crashed at turn one but remounted and finished 16th.
Full World Superbike results from Race 1 at Donington are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | Superpole | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|WIN
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|6.535
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|11.775
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|14.446
|5
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|16.160
|6
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|16.733
|7
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|17.089
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|17.205
|9
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|19.911
|10
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|21.942
|11
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|22.508
|12
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|23.166
|13
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|34.146
|14
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|37.916
|15
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|41.203
|16
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:16.784
|DNF
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF
|DNF
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|DNF
|DNF
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF
|DNF
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF
|DNF
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF