2025 UK WorldSBK: Race 1 Results

Results from Race 1 at the UK WorldSBK at Donington Park.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was victorious in Race 1 at the UK WorldSBK, winning by 6.5 seconds over Nicolo Bulega.

Alex Lowes lead in the early laps, but he crashed from first place at turn three on lap four, promoting Razgatlioglu into a lead he never relinquished.

Danilo Petrucci battled through from ninth on the grid to finish on the podium in third.

Andrea Locatelli and Jonathan Rea rounded out the top-five.

Scott Redding held onto sixth place despite struggling with rear grip at the end.

Dominique Aegerter, Garrett Gerloff, Remy Gardner, and Andrea Iannone completed the top-10.

There were several other retirements.

Iker Lecuona dropped out with a bike issue, while Tommy Bridewell and Tito Rabat both crashed out, as well as Alex Lowes.

Alvaro Bautista, Sam Lowes, and Yari Montella all crashed together at the first turn.

Axel Bassani crashed at turn one but remounted and finished 16th.

Full World Superbike results from Race 1 at Donington are below.