2025 UK WorldSBK: Race 1 Results

Full results from Race 1 at the 2025 UK WorldSBK at Donington.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from Race 1 at the UK WorldSBK at Donington Park.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was victorious in Race 1 at the UK WorldSBK, winning by 6.5 seconds over Nicolo Bulega.

Alex Lowes lead in the early laps, but he crashed from first place at turn three on lap four, promoting Razgatlioglu into a lead he never relinquished.

Danilo Petrucci battled through from ninth on the grid to finish on the podium in third.

Andrea Locatelli and Jonathan Rea rounded out the top-five.

Scott Redding held onto sixth place despite struggling with rear grip at the end.

Dominique Aegerter, Garrett Gerloff, Remy Gardner, and Andrea Iannone completed the top-10.

There were several other retirements.

Iker Lecuona dropped out with a bike issue, while Tommy Bridewell and Tito Rabat both crashed out, as well as Alex Lowes.

Alvaro Bautista, Sam Lowes, and Yari Montella all crashed together at the first turn.

Axel Bassani crashed at turn one but remounted and finished 16th.

Full World Superbike results from Race 1 at Donington are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | Superpole | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R6.535
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R11.775
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R114.446
5Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R116.160
6Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R16.733
7Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R117.089
8Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR17.205
9Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R119.911
10Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R21.942
11Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R22.508
12Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R23.166
13Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR34.146
14Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R137.916
15Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R141.203
16Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:16.784
DNFIvo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFAlex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998DNF
DNFSam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFYari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFAlvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFIker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFTommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFTito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

