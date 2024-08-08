Conor Cummins set for Classic comeback at Manx Grand Prix

Manxman set for first classic race outing on the Isle of Man for five years

Conor Cummins
Conor Cummins

Twelve-time Isle of Man TT podium finisher Conor Cummins will make a classic racing return at the Manx Grand Prix this month.

The 38-year-old raced at the Classic TT between 2013 and 2019, and will contest the Classic Senior race at this year’s Manx GP.

Cummins raced in the class in 2013 and 2016, though failed to reach the finish in both. He managed a best lap of 107mph in the latter.

He will ride a 500cc Steadplan Honda in the four-lap race on 24 August.

Cummins had hoped to take part in the Classic Superbike class, having previously enjoyed podium success in the event, but has decided to focus on the Senior race instead.

His outing in the classic race at the Manx GP will mark his first time competing on the Mountain Course following his decision to quit the 2024 Isle of Man TT and Padgetts Racing midway through race week.

It brought an end to an eight-year partnership between both parties.

Conor Cummins
Conor Cummins

Speaking to Manx Radio at the time addressing rumours that he could retire from racing, Cummins said: “One thing that’s definite is that I will definitely be back racing.

“So there’s a bit of speculation about whether I am retiring or not. It couldn't be further from the truth.”

Cummins’ decision came after struggling with his Padgetts machinery across practice week, before suffering retirements in the opening Superbike and Supersport TTs.

His only finish was a distant eighth in the only Superstock race of the event.

Cummins adds his name to a strong list of top TT riders competing at the Manx GP this year, including 29-time TT winner Michael Dunlop, John McGuinness, Ian Hutchinson and Lee Johnston, who will make a return to racing after over a year on the sidelines with injury. 

Read More

Latest News

RR
News
28m ago
Conor Cummins set for Classic comeback at Manx Grand Prix
Conor Cummins
Conor Cummins
RR
News
37m ago
Lee Johnston confirms much-awaited comeback at Manx Grand Prix
Lee Johnston
Lee Johnston
WSBK
News
58m ago
Unconventional 'sunset' schedule for WorldSBK Portimao round
Jonathan Rea, Jerez WorldSBK test, 25 January
Jonathan Rea, Jerez WorldSBK test, 25 January
RR
News
1h ago
John McGuinness to swap two-wheels... for truck racing
John McGuinness
John McGuinness
MotoGP
Feature
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro’s theory on Ducati’s Sprint-to-Sunday MotoGP leap
Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, 2024 British MotoGP Sprint
Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, 2024 British MotoGP Sprint

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Zak Brown takes swipe at Christian Horner over “excuses” and “not taking ownership”
Zak Brown and Christian Horner
Zak Brown and Christian Horner
WSBK
News
1h ago
Garrett Gerloff to make Kawasaki World Superbike switch with Puccetti
Garrett Gerloff, Bonovo BMW, World Superbike
Garrett Gerloff, Bonovo BMW, World Superbike
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Helmut Marko addresses wild Liberty Media theory over Sergio Perez decision
Helmut Marko with Sergio Perez
Helmut Marko with Sergio Perez
MotoGP
Feature
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo pushing for best ‘Valencia’ engine “as soon as possible”
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 British MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 British MotoGP