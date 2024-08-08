Conor Cummins set for Classic comeback at Manx Grand Prix

Twelve-time Isle of Man TT podium finisher Conor Cummins will make a classic racing return at the Manx Grand Prix this month.

The 38-year-old raced at the Classic TT between 2013 and 2019, and will contest the Classic Senior race at this year’s Manx GP.

Cummins raced in the class in 2013 and 2016, though failed to reach the finish in both. He managed a best lap of 107mph in the latter.

He will ride a 500cc Steadplan Honda in the four-lap race on 24 August.

Cummins had hoped to take part in the Classic Superbike class, having previously enjoyed podium success in the event, but has decided to focus on the Senior race instead.

His outing in the classic race at the Manx GP will mark his first time competing on the Mountain Course following his decision to quit the 2024 Isle of Man TT and Padgetts Racing midway through race week.

It brought an end to an eight-year partnership between both parties.

Conor Cummins

Speaking to Manx Radio at the time addressing rumours that he could retire from racing, Cummins said: “One thing that’s definite is that I will definitely be back racing.

“So there’s a bit of speculation about whether I am retiring or not. It couldn't be further from the truth.”

Cummins’ decision came after struggling with his Padgetts machinery across practice week, before suffering retirements in the opening Superbike and Supersport TTs.

His only finish was a distant eighth in the only Superstock race of the event.

Cummins adds his name to a strong list of top TT riders competing at the Manx GP this year, including 29-time TT winner Michael Dunlop, John McGuinness, Ian Hutchinson and Lee Johnston, who will make a return to racing after over a year on the sidelines with injury.