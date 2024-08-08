Lee Johnston confirms much-awaited comeback at Manx Grand Prix

Lee Johnston to return to road racing after serious injury

Lee Johnston
Lee Johnston

Lee Johnston will compete at the Manx Grand Prix, his return after a major injury.

Johnston suffered life-threatening injuries at the 2023 North West 200.

After returning, he then broke his leg while testing in Spain earlier this year, forcing him to miss the Isle of Man TT.

Johnston has raced since - at the British Supersport Championship at Brands Hatch in July.

Returning to the Manx Grand Prix later this month represents his comeback to road racing.

Johnston, a former TT winner, will race for Reed Racing at the Manx Grand Prix.

He is in the Lightweight and Classic Superbike categories on Honda machinery.

Johnston is a previous winner of the Lightweight race, in 2018.

The Manx Grand Prix is August 18-26 on the Isle of Man's Mountain Course.

