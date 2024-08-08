John McGuinness to swap two-wheels... for truck racing

John McGuinness will make a guest appearance competing in the British Truck Racing Championship this weekend.

The Isle of Man TT legend is swapping two-wheel racing for trucks on August 10-11 at Donington Park, at an event called 'Convoy in the Park'.

McGuinness will feature in a support race, the International Truck Prix, racing with a Scania.

The 52 year old is scheduled to appear in four races across two days.

McGuinness is returning after competing in the British Truck Racing Championship last year.

"I’ve been watching a bit on YouTube, there’s a bit going on,” he said last year.

“It’s quite aggressive at times."

He purchased his own truck which opened doors and, never one to turn down a race offer, he found himself competing at the 2023 event.

This weekend, the 23-time Isle of Man TT winner is back for more.

The giant machines used in the British Truck Racing Championship weigh over five tonnes.

They produce 1000bhp, delivering a totally unique spectacle.