John McGuinness to swap two-wheels... for truck racing

John McGuinness to race at British Truck Racing Championship

John McGuinness
John McGuinness

John McGuinness will make a guest appearance competing in the British Truck Racing Championship this weekend.

The Isle of Man TT legend is swapping two-wheel racing for trucks on August 10-11 at Donington Park, at an event called 'Convoy in the Park'.

McGuinness will feature in a support race, the International Truck Prix, racing with a Scania.

The 52 year old is scheduled to appear in four races across two days.

McGuinness is returning after competing in the British Truck Racing Championship last year.

"I’ve been watching a bit on YouTube, there’s a bit going on,” he said last year. 

“It’s quite aggressive at times."

He purchased his own truck which opened doors and, never one to turn down a race offer, he found himself competing at the 2023 event.

This weekend, the 23-time Isle of Man TT winner is back for more.

The giant machines used in the British Truck Racing Championship weigh over five tonnes.

They produce 1000bhp, delivering a totally unique spectacle.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
12m ago
Jonathan Rea: Consistent top fives have to be Yamaha World Superbike team’s goal now
Jonathan Rea, Yamaha World Superbike team, 2024
Jonathan Rea, Yamaha World Superbike team, 2024
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
29m ago
Alvaro Bautista in Ducati World Superbike talks, but social media reports “fake”
Alvaro Bautista
Alvaro Bautista
F1
News
34m ago
Appeal against Christian Horner’s alleged inappropriate behaviour dismissed
Christian Horner
Christian Horner
WSBK
News
1h ago
Danilo Petrucci reveals No1 hope for 2025 seat and targets decision “soon”
Danilo Petrucci
Danilo Petrucci
MotoGP
News
1h ago
My one year as Valentino Rossi’s teammate: “We didn’t expect him to win, but he did”
Valentino Rossi (ITA), Yamaha Factory Racing Team, Yamaha M1, 46, 2007 MotoGP World Championship, Round 7, Catalunya,
Valentino Rossi (ITA), Yamaha Factory Racing Team, Yamaha M1, 46, 2007…

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Michael Schumacher now: Skiing accident means F1 icon is out of the public eye - what do we know?
F1
Feature
2h ago
Toto Wolff: The forgotten story of when Mercedes F1 boss was a Red Bull driver
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 15,
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director on the…
F1
Feature
2h ago
10 F1 drivers who fell victim to Red Bull’s ruthless ways
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Alex Marquez: ‘I hope Dall’Igna takes a holiday!’
Alex Marquez, 2024 British MotoGP
Alex Marquez, 2024 British MotoGP