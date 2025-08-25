2025 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Race Results (3)

British Superbikes at Cadwell Park drew to a close with a new leader installed after Kyle Ryde went one better with a win after a dominant performance.

It had been Andrew Irwin who launched from pole but his time at the front was short lived as the Nitrous Competitions bike swung into an early leaf out of Park.

From the second lap Ryde was out front, taking advantage of not having Ray ahead to break away, enjoying the clear air, but with Irwin pushing him, tucked in on his wheel.

It took to lap fifteen of eighteen for the gap to near a second, and then the #1 bike broke the Honda behind, pulling away with the fastest lap of the race to lead over the line by 2.909s, for Ryde’s second win of the season, building on his two second places earlier in the weekend, and earning the ‘King of the Mountain’ title for the most points over the round.

There was no challenge behind to Irwin, with no other rider able to go with the duo, also improving to second for a third podium at Cadwell at Honda Racing UK’s home track.

They also took the last spot on the podium, with race two winner Tommy Bridewell next to the finish.

Christian Iddon was once again the best of the rest after pulling away from the battle behind, which later splintered again, the top Kawasaki for AJN Steelstock. His teammate Max Cook fought to the front of that group and began to chase Iddon, but the gap was too big and the laps too few, leaving the #30 fifth.

Storm Stacey was the front rider in the chasing group before the Kawasaki’s left and was still frustrating the riders behind with defensive lines to hold onto sixth, the top BMW in the race for the Bathams AJN Racing team.

After a horror of a start saw Leon Haslam sink from fifth on the grid to scrambling to stay inside the top ten the Moto Rapido rider rallied, with a huge move taking him past Ray, with two riders at once past the Yamaha, with Haslam finishing a much improved seventh.

Scott Redding was on the other bike muscling past, for eighth on the Hager PBM Ducati, with a Charlie Nesbitt stuck in ninth for MasterMac Honda.

Josh Brookes again fought forward to complete the top ten for DAO Racing.

Danny Kent passed the struggling Bradley Ray on the last lap for eleventh for McAMS Yamaha, leaving the Raceways rider twelfth, going backwards from his seventh place start after a crash in the sprint race..

Glenn Irwin was 13th on the second Nitrous Competitions Yamaha, with TAG Honda rider Fraser Rogers placed 14th after a two second penalty for a shortcut in the chicane.

The final point went to top rookie in the race, Scott Swann. Racing in the same group, Billy McConnell and fellow rookie John McPhee were the only other riders to finish the race.

2025 British Superbikes Round 7 - Cadwell Park - Race Results (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) 26m 01.506s 2 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +2.909s 3 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +7.267s 4 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +11.321s 5 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +12.030s 6 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +14.516s 7 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +14.930s 8 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +15.119s 9 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +15.343s 10 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +15.931s 11 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +17.516s 12 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +18.044s 13 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +18.397s 14 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +25.311s 15 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +27.622s 16 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +27.938s 17 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +29.166s 18 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) DNF

Official British Superbike Cadwell Park Records:

Lap Record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022) 1m 25.858

BSB Best Lap: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2022 - QSP) 1m 25.457s

New Lap Record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha 2025 - QSP) 1m 25.329s

Cadwell Park in 2024:

Round 8:

Qualifying: 1 O’Halloran (2 Ryde, 3 Nesbitt)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Jackson, 3 Jackson)

Race 2: 1 Bridewell (2 Ryde, 3 Jackson)

Race 3: 1 Vickers (2 Bridewell, 3 Jackson)

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

There was just one faller in the race - Rory Skinner has just passed Ray in Hall Bends when he fell soon after at Charlies.

The grid was down to just 19 riders after none of those from the early race two crash - Jaimie van Sikkelerus, Davey Todd and Gabriele Giannini made race three. Jamie Davis, Luke Hedger and Richard Kerr were also withdrawn for the final race at Cadwell Park.

Blaze Baker did not make it past the opening day after a heavy fall, while the Sencat Aprilia team withdrew before the round, unable to field their rider Lewis Rollo.

Championship Standings.

It is all change in the overall standings with Ryde taking over for the first time this season, his win taking his total to 284 just two ahead of Ray, on 282.

Haslam remains third on 192, 92 points away from the title lead but in a close battle for third in the championship, with Kent on 182, Skinner on 180 and Iddon on 172, with another podium taking Bridewell nearer, moving onto 166.

McPhee remains top rookie, still on 38, with Swann closing the gap by one point, on 34.