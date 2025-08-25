Victory not enough to shake Tommy Bridewell’s focus - “we need to improve”

Tommy Bridewell arrived at his Honda Racing UK team’s home British Superbike round with belief that podiums were a possibility after a barren spell away from the rostrum since a third at Knockhill.

Third in Practice and Superpole indicated a turnaround may be on the horizon, before a early crash in race one. Day two saw the #46 rider back where he had hoped:

“I think probably I had high expectations for this weekend, We started the weekend strong immediately and I felt good on the bike.

We’re just sort of struggling to improve if I’m honest, but I’m happy you know, credit to the team. They’ve done a good job.”

It was not just Bridewell heading in the right direction, as teammate Andrew Irwin was a podium feature in all three races:

“Andy was riding really well as well, so it’s good for me and Honda and in the whole as an infrastructure, but we need to improve.”

With a sprint win earlier in the day under his belt, Bridewell was still as focused as ever on further improvements, with the next round at Donington looming:

“It was nice to get the win. I must be honest, it was nice to get the win earlier and then to put it again on the podium was good but we’ve certainly got to improve still.

So let’s see what we can do going to Donington. I’m under no illusion it’s probably going to be a very different story there. We struggled at the start of the year.

We had a test there recent - and struggled and I hope we can turn int around from now, this weekend - but we’ve got to keep our feet on the ground and be a bit realistic - we’ve got still got quite a long way to go before I feel like I can consistently fight back for race wins again.”