Andrew Irwin credits “transformed” Honda with Cadwell Park podium form.

Andrew Irwin already had a third under his belt from the first British Superbikes race at Cadwell Park, and was in equally as good form on the final day of racing.

The sprint saw the Honda Racing UK rider so keen to pick up a win at home for the team that while chasing down his teammate Tommy Bridewell, he left the door open to Kyle Ryde, ending up with another third.

The final race was a different story, having tried to match the pace of Ryde at the lead of the race he was dragged away from any battles for a secure second:

“This weekend has been incredible. The last race - I knew Kyle had a little more pace than what we did. I was like ‘if I’m able to use him’ - I actually thought I’d have more tyre at the end - but honestly, he was so consistent and I was absolutely tapped out to be able to stay with him, so yeah , credit to him.”

Irwin was quick to credit all the hard work the Honda UK team have done behind the scenes, improving the bike until it was podium capable and ready after a tough start to the year, while himself leaving as the fans ‘Rider of the Round’:

“But to Honda, they’ve transformed it for me. The past three or four rounds, we’ve been much more consistent, inside the top ten, closer to the top six. So to be on the podium this weekend - three times - is fantastic.”

With the next round a return to Donington the #18 is hopeful of more steps in the right direction:

“I look forward to Donington now - four races there. I’ve won there in the past and I look forward to a strong four final rounds.”