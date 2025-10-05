BSB issues revised schedule for delayed Oulton Park round

BSB has issues a revised schedule for the Oulton Park round.

Billy McConnell, 2025 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Billy McConnell, 2025 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

After delays from the opening race of the day on Sunday afternoon, BSB has issued a revised schedule.

A total of five races will now run on Sunday, with BSB Race 2 having started at 15:42.

It will be followed by the British Talent Cup over 10 laps at 16:05, British Supersport over 10 laps at 16:40, BSB Race 3 over 18 laps at 17:20, and finally the National Sportbike Championship over 10 laps at 18:00.

It means the Superstock and Superteen races will not take place.

BSB Race 2 originally started at 13:15 as the first race of the day after the day was rescheduled to avoid bad weather in the morning.

However, Peter Hickman’s 8Ten Racing BMW suffered a terminal problem on lap two and the red flag was thrown as a result.

The red flag lasted for over two hours as marshals tried to clean the track between the Shell Oils hairpin and the Brittens chicane where Hickman had been when he suffered the problem.

The restarted race ran did not feature Hickman and ran over eight laps. It was won by Bradley Ray who started 14th and made a race-winning pass on Leon Haslam on the final lap at Knickerbrook.

33 points now separate Ray from championship leader Kyle Ryde, who finished fourth in Race 2, ahead of Race 3 later today.

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

