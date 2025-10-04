2025 British Superbikes: Oulton Park (Showdown) - Race Results (1)

Results from race one, round ten of the 2025 Bennetts Superbike Championship returning to Oulton Park, where Josh Brookes was back on the top step for the first time since 2023.

The first race of the British Superbike Showdown weekend at Oulton Park needed two starts with only a handful of corners completed before the rain arrived again to disrupt the day.

There was a frantic scramble on the grid with the frontrunners starting on wets, but behind a brave tyre gamble by Leon Haslam sat in 13h and Brookes in tenth, both of whom chose intermediates, saw the duo race through the pack.

Storm Stacey made it to the first corner first from third, while second placed Fraser Rogers on took over to lead opening laps on the restart as polesitter Charlie Nesbitt went the wrong way.

Lap six saw Haslam hit the front, pulling out a gap, which was diminished as the rain returned.

All the while Brookes was hunting down the Moto Rapido bike, leaving the two 42 year olds to battle it out on the last lap to be the oldest BSB winner.

The DAO Racing rider made his move in Brittens, then covered to force any reply to be off the dry line to hold on through the final corners, all the while pulling out the fastest lap of the race, to take his first win since 2023, also at Oulton Park, thanks to an inspired tyre gamble.I t was also the first ever win for the DAO Racing team.

Haslam seemed disappointed to bring the Ducati home second behind the Honda after leading for so long, 0.358s behind at the chequered flag.

 

 

There was over 20 seconds advantage over the rest of the field, with Kyle Ryde them appearing to pick up an exceptionally important podium finish in third - the best of the riders on wet tyres.

Ryde had lead briefly while the race still suited the wet tyres, a choice he made after looking at what title rival Bradley Ray had chosen, but opting for the harder compound on offer.

Lap ten saw Ryde in fourth and able to put a move on Rogers ahead to claim third, where he stayed to the line for Nitrous Competitions Yamaha. His charge was matched by one in the opposite direction, with Ray flirting with third on the opening lap, only to fade back to ninth, losing a final place to a charging Billy McConnell on the Raceways Yamaha.

Between them, Rogers got the better of his battle with Stacy which went all the way to the flag, ahead on the TAG Honda for fourth, with Stacey fifth on the Bathams AJN BMW.

Tommy Bridewell finished sixth for Honda Racing UK, with Max Cook using his intermediate rear to good effect for seventh, with McConnell eighth for C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing.

Nesbitt fell back all the way to tenth.

2025 British Superbikes Round 10 - Oulton Park - Race Results (1)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)23m 51.594s
2Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+0.358s
3Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+20.385s
4Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+22.877s
5Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+22.941s
6Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+23.493s
7Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+25.848s
8Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+33.464s
9Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)+36.611s
10Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+38.978s
11Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+52.579s
12Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+1m 03.515s
13Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+1m 04.006s
14Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+1m 17.364s
15Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)+1m 26.127s
16Jaimie van SikkelerusNLDTAG Honda (Honda)+1m 36.686s
17Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+1m 37.463s
18Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+1 lap
19Peter HickmanGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+1 lap
20Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+1 lap
21Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+1 lap
22John McPheeGBR +2 laps
23Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)DNF
24Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)DNF

 

Dean Harrison, back in BSB to stand in for the injured Andrew Irwin at Honda UK was a distant eleventh, in turn clear of twelfth placed finisher Luke Hedger, riding for Whitecliffe CDH Racing.

The remaining points went to top rookie Scott Swann in 13th for Send My Bag Racing by IWR Racing. Davey Todd in 14th for LEW 8TEN Racing BMW Motorrad and Richard Kerr, taking a point for the second time this season for ROKiT BMW Motorrad.

Official British Superbike Oulton Park Records:

Bradley Ray (2025 QP R1 - 1m 32.851s)

Oulton Park in 2025:

Round 1: 
Qualifying: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Haslam)
Race One: 1 Ray (2, G irwin, 3 Haslam)
Race  Two: 1 Haslam (2 G Irwin, 3 Ray)

Oulton Park in 2024:

Round 2:
Qualifying: 1 Ryde (2 G Irwin, 3 Vickers)
Race One: 1 G Irwin (2 Iddon, 3 Ryde)
Race Two: 1 G Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Iddon)
Race Three: 1 G Irwin (2 Iddon, 3 Vickers)

Round 9 (Showdown):
Qualifying: 1 Ryde (2 Brookes, 3 Bridewell)
Race One: 1 Ryde ( 2 G inrwin, 3 Vickers)
Race Two: 1 G Irwin (2 Kent, 3 Haslam)
Race Three: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Stacey)


Three rider realised they were on the wrong tyre and pulled into the pits after the sighting lap - Christian Iddon, Lee Jackson and Peter Hickman - who all changed to slicks, a gamble too far when the rain returned.

Scott Redding and John McPhee also made a pit visit after a couple of laps to change from wet tyres.

Jamie Davis and Glenn Jackson both retired from the race.

Skinner and Danny Kent’s replacement Kam Dixon were both withdrawn after Friday.

Championship Standings

A podium finish coupled with a fade from Ray sees Ryde over the 400 point benchmark, on 411 now with a 43 point gap.

Halsam remains third overall on 302  - fourth to eighth picked up zero points for a variety of reasons with the exception of Bridewell who moved up a place to fifth with Skinner and Kent absent, while Iddon and Redding were out of the points.

A win takes josh Brookes into the top ten, on 182.

McPhee remains top rookie overall on 53, with Swann closing in on 47.5 points.
 

