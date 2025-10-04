Kyle Ryde “glad to win the wet tyre race” in third at Oulton Park opener

Kyle Ryde did his British Superbike title hopes no harm by pushing his way back forward to be the west of the wet tyre riders in third in race one of the Showdown round at Oulton Park.

From seventh on the grid behind rival Bradley Ray in fourth the championship leader was feeling the weight of the decision for what tyres to use as the first start of the race only lasted corners, a dry race stalled by rain. Ryde explained:

“We’ve not really done a dry lap all weekend so physical-wise we’re all fine but stress-wise not so good, draining definitely.

We were looking forward to a dry race. I think everybody was, and then it rained obviously on the first lap - red flag.

It becomes then a stressed scenario for everybody involved, not just riders but the teams and organisers.”

The Nitrous Competitions Yamaha rider opted for the wet to match Ray with a title to think of, but chose the softer compound available by contrast, which lasted better over the shortened distance of 14 laps.

That allowed Ryde, who lead briefly when that tyre choice suited the conditions to mount a comeback, pushing hard to climb back to third, with a late pass on Fraser Rogers sealing the podium spot, as Ray slipped to ninth, increasing his championship lead to 43 points, Ryde added:

“So it’s not been easy, but yeah, I’m just glad to win the wet tyre race. Did well in the middle of the race. saving a little bit behind Storm and Fraser, then i just tried to pull the pin the best I could, didn’t really have much left, but enough to pull away, so yeah credit to these two in front of me choosing the right tyres on the grid and being brave, that’s why they’re first and second”.

The two in front were Leon Haslam and Josh Brookes , who gambled on intermediate tyres to be twenty seconds ahead of Ryde at the chequered flag.

