Kyle Ryde “glad to win the wet tyre race” in third at Oulton Park opener

Kyle Ryde was the best of the rest behind the gambling tyre duo of Josh Brookes and Leon Haslam as the Showdown continued at a changeable and windy Oulton Park.

Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Oulton Park
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Oulton Park
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Kyle Ryde did his British Superbike title hopes no harm by pushing his way back forward to be the west of the wet tyre riders in third in race one of the Showdown round at Oulton Park.

From seventh on the grid behind rival Bradley Ray in fourth the championship leader was feeling the weight of the decision for what tyres to use as the first start of the race only lasted corners, a dry race stalled by rain. Ryde explained:

“We’ve not really done a dry lap all weekend so physical-wise we’re all fine but stress-wise not so good, draining definitely.

We were looking forward to a dry race. I think everybody was, and then it rained obviously on the first lap - red flag.

It becomes then a stressed scenario for everybody involved, not just riders but the teams and organisers.”

The Nitrous Competitions Yamaha rider opted for the wet to match Ray with a title to think of, but chose the softer compound available by contrast, which lasted better over the shortened distance of 14 laps.

That allowed Ryde, who lead briefly when that tyre choice suited the conditions to mount a comeback, pushing hard to climb back to third, with a late pass on Fraser Rogers sealing the podium spot, as Ray slipped to ninth, increasing his championship lead to 43 points, Ryde added:

“So it’s not been easy, but yeah, I’m just glad to win the wet tyre race. Did well in the middle of the race. saving a little bit behind Storm and Fraser, then i just tried to pull the pin the best I could, didn’t really have much left, but enough to pull away, so yeah credit to these two in front of me choosing the right tyres on the grid and being brave, that’s why they’re first and second”.

The two in front were Leon Haslam and Josh Brookes , who gambled on intermediate tyres to be twenty seconds ahead of Ryde at the chequered flag.
 

Read More

Latest News

BSB News
Josh Brookes returns to winning ways with “unconventional” move in Oulton Park race one.
3m ago
2025, BSB, Oulton Park, race 1, Showdown Podium, Brookes, Haslam and Ryde
BSB News
Haslam second in race one at Oulton Park after “unexpected” pass
6m ago
Leon Haslam, BSB, 2025, Oulton Park
BSB News
Kyle Ryde “glad to win the wet tyre race” in third at Oulton Park opener
16m ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Oulton Park
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Oulton Park (Showdown) - Race Results (1)
2h ago
Josh Brookes, 2025, BSB, Showdown, Oulton Park
F1 News
Ferrari under fire for Singapore GP struggles with “afraid to fail” criticism
2h ago
The two Ferraris head out in Singapore

More News

WSBK News
Jonathan Rea reveals post-WorldSBK career plans: “Motorcycles are my hobby”
2h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Starting grid for F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix after double DSQ
2h ago
Russell and Verstappen will share the front row
F1 News
Williams F1 drivers Alex Albon, Carlos Sainz excluded from Singapore GP qualifying
2h ago
Williams
F1 News
‘Red Bull always complain’ - Lando Norris claps back at Max Verstappen
3h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Oscar Piastri baffled by McLaren’s pace struggles in Singapore
3h ago
McLaren qualified third and fifth