2025 British Superbikes: Oulton Park (Showdown) - Qualifying Results

British Superbikes qualifying for round ten saw some tricky weather conditions with the sun now out but a wet track, with wind still to contend with, as Charlie Nesbitt managed the conditions best to claim pole position.

There was a delay to try and improve the track conditions, with leaves and twigs all over the track again after a mainly wet Q1.

When on track, the MasterMac Honda rider was immediately in the mix, one of several riders to top the timesheets.

A final flying lap chasing the bikes ahead on track took the #86 from third to first, taking over from Tommy Bridewell, who had in turn surpassed Storm Stacey in a frantic final two minutes, crediting his choice of a hard wet for additional grip.

Nesbitt’s lap of 1m 44.621s only just held on as Fraser Rogers, who was monitored in the session for braking his rear brake calliper, seen hanging from his TAG Honda, bit the bullet for a final push which took him to a close second - just 0.053s slower.

Stacey’s time held for third completing the front row for Bathams AJN BMW alongside the Honda duo, but over half a second slower - the #79 had shown his prowess on a damp track earlier in the weekend topping both the wet FP1 and FP2 sessions.

Bradley Ray chipped away at his time to finish fourth for Raceways Yamaha - for his title hopes he was crucially ahead of title leader Kyle Ryde , who was shuffled back to seventh for Nitrous Competitions Yamaha.

Between them on the grid will be Bridewell, who went around with Stacey on the session on his way to fifth for Honda Racing UK and Christian Iddon - a winner in the tricky conditions for AJN Steelstock Kawasaki in sixth.

Scott Swann was the best of the riders to come up from Q1, moving on to eighth with his experience of the conditions for Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda, but the first rider over a second off the pole lap.

Luke Hedger was as high as third in Q2 for Whitecliffe CDH Racing Honda on his way to ninth.

Josh Brookes had a small spill in FP3 ahead of qualifying, but bounced back to complete the top ten for DAO Racing Honda.

Leon Haslam was the biggest surprise of the session.

The Moto Rapido Ducati rider had made the most of his Oulton Park experience and wet weather ability to finish the new PQ session on top to move to Q2 with the best time. On Saturday the former champion got off to the best possible start, topping the FP3 session, moved to just before qualifying because of the storm conditions around the UK.

With Q2 just after expectations Haslam would continue that form evaporated, 13th at the chequered flag and over two seconds off the pole time.

2025 British Superbikes Round 10 - Oulton Park- Qualifying Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) 1m 44.621s 2 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +0.053s 3 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +0.537s 4 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.648s 5 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +0.811s 6 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +0.829s 7 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.944s 8 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +1.301s 9 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +1.463s 10 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +1.739s 11 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +1.837s 12 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +1.958s 13 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +2.128s 14 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +2.417s 15 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +3.140s Q1 16 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) 1m 47.280s 17 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) 1m 47.949s 18 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) 1m 48.286s 19 Peter Hickman GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) 1m 48.587s 20 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) 1m 49.664s 21 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) 1m 53.624s 22 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) No Time 23 Dean Harrison GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) No Time

Q1 - Jackson leads the way in the wet.

Lee Jackson (12th )made the best of the difficult weather conditions, going from rain to sun but always in spray to to the session.

The DAO Racing rider was joined in the progression places by Glenn Irwin, who ran over the grass pushing hard at the end of Q2 to stall at 14th for Nitrous Competitions Yamaha and top rookie Swann.

Billy McConnell held a top three slot for much of the session but elected to sit in the pits, his last lap dash was not enough to lift him from fourth, for 16th on the race one grid.

Blaze Baker and Jamie van Sikkelerus swapped positions with the South African getting back ahead of the rider from the Netherlands on his last lap for 17th and 18th respectively.

Scott Redding did improve on his last run, but only to eighth, the PBM rider lacking experience at Oulton Park for PBM Ducati

Richard Kerr slipped off his ROKiT BME Motorrad right at the start of Q1, leaving his bike upside down at Shell Oils.

Jamie Davis slid off later in the session at the same corner and was taken to the medical centre for further assessment.

Dean Harrison was back in the British Superbikes paddock, filling in for the injured Andrew Irwin at Honda Racing UK. The #55 fell in the brief FP3 session before qualifying at Old Hall and did not get a Q1 run.

Danny Kent’s replacement for the round, Superstock rider Kam Dixon, suffered two heavy falls in Friday, and was not available by the Pre-Qualifying session, with the McAMS Team officially with drawing from the event on Friday evening.

Rory Skinner was also absent after two hard Friday crashes, at Lodge and Cascades.