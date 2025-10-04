2025 British Superbikes: Oulton Park (Showdown) - Qualifying Results

Results from qualifying at the tenth round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, as the Showdown continued with a return to Oulton Park, with Charlie Nesbitt impressing in the wet for pole position.

Charlie Nesbitt, BSB, 2025, Oulton Park, Pole Position
Charlie Nesbitt, BSB, 2025, Oulton Park, Pole Position
© Ian Hopgood Photography

British Superbikes qualifying for round ten saw some tricky weather conditions with the sun now out but a wet track, with wind still to contend with, as Charlie Nesbitt managed the conditions best to claim pole position.

There was a delay to try and improve the track conditions, with leaves and twigs all over the track again after a mainly wet Q1.

When on track, the MasterMac Honda rider was immediately in the mix, one of several riders to top the timesheets.

A final flying lap chasing the bikes ahead on track took the #86 from third to first, taking over from Tommy Bridewell, who had in turn surpassed Storm Stacey in a frantic final two minutes, crediting his choice of a hard wet for additional grip.

Nesbitt’s lap of 1m 44.621s only just held on as Fraser Rogers, who was monitored in the session for braking his rear brake calliper, seen hanging from his TAG Honda, bit the bullet for a final push which took him to a close second - just 0.053s slower.

Stacey’s time held for third completing the front row for Bathams AJN BMW alongside the Honda duo, but over half a second slower - the #79 had shown his prowess on a damp track earlier in the weekend topping both the wet FP1 and FP2 sessions.

Bradley Ray chipped away at his time to finish fourth for Raceways Yamaha - for his title hopes he was crucially ahead of title leader Kyle Ryde , who was shuffled back to seventh for Nitrous Competitions Yamaha.

Between them on the grid will be Bridewell, who went around with Stacey on the session on his way to fifth for Honda Racing UK and Christian Iddon - a winner in the tricky conditions for AJN Steelstock Kawasaki in sixth.

Scott Swann was the best of the riders to come up from Q1, moving on to eighth with his experience of the conditions for Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda, but the first rider over a second off the pole lap.

Luke Hedger was as high as third in Q2 for Whitecliffe CDH Racing Honda on his way to ninth.

Josh Brookes had a small spill in FP3 ahead of qualifying, but bounced back to complete the top ten for DAO Racing  Honda.

Leon Haslam was the biggest surprise of the session.

The Moto Rapido Ducati rider had made the most of his Oulton Park experience and wet weather ability to finish the new PQ session on top to move to Q2 with the best time. On Saturday the former champion got off to the best possible start, topping the FP3 session, moved to just before qualifying because of the storm conditions around the UK.

With Q2 just after expectations Haslam would continue that form evaporated, 13th at the chequered flag and over two seconds off the pole time.

2025 British Superbikes Round 10 - Oulton Park- Qualifying
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)1m 44.621s
2Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+0.053s
3Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+0.537s
4Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.648s
5Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.811s
6Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.829s
7Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.944s
8Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+1.301s
9Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+1.463s
10Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.739s
11Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+1.837s
12Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+1.958s
13Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+2.128s
14Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+2.417s
15Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+3.140s
  Q1  
16Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)1m 47.280s
17Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)1m 47.949s
18Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)1m 48.286s
19Peter HickmanGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)1m 48.587s
20John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)1m 49.664s
21Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)1m 53.624s
22Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)No Time
23Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)No Time

Q1 - Jackson leads the way in the wet.

Lee Jackson (12th )made the best of the difficult weather conditions, going from rain to sun but always in spray to to the session.

The DAO Racing rider was joined in the progression places by Glenn Irwin, who ran over the grass pushing hard at the end of Q2 to stall at 14th for Nitrous Competitions Yamaha and top rookie Swann.

Billy McConnell held a top three slot for much of the session but elected to sit in the pits, his last lap dash was not enough to lift him from fourth, for 16th on the race one grid.

Blaze Baker and Jamie van Sikkelerus swapped positions with the South African getting back ahead of the rider from the Netherlands on his last lap for 17th and 18th respectively.

Scott Redding did improve on his last run, but only to eighth, the PBM rider lacking experience at Oulton Park for PBM Ducati

Richard Kerr slipped off his ROKiT BME Motorrad right at the start of Q1, leaving his bike upside down at Shell Oils.

Jamie Davis slid off later in the session at the same corner and was taken to the medical centre for further assessment.

Dean Harrison was back in the British Superbikes paddock, filling in for the injured Andrew Irwin at Honda Racing UK. The #55 fell in the brief FP3 session before qualifying at Old Hall and did not get a Q1 run.

Danny Kent’s replacement for the round, Superstock rider Kam Dixon, suffered two heavy falls in Friday, and was not available by the Pre-Qualifying session, with the McAMS Team officially with drawing from the event on Friday evening.

Rory Skinner was also absent after two hard Friday crashes, at Lodge and Cascades.

Read More

Latest News

BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Oulton Park (Showdown) - Race Results (1)
7m ago
Josh Brookes, 2025, BSB, Showdown, Oulton Park
F1 News
Ferrari under fire for Singapore GP struggles with “afraid to fail” criticism
9m ago
The two Ferraris head out in Singapore
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea reveals post-WorldSBK career plans: “Motorcycles are my hobby”
27m ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Starting grid for F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix after double DSQ
38m ago
Russell and Verstappen will share the front row
F1 News
Williams F1 drivers Alex Albon, Carlos Sainz excluded from Singapore GP qualifying
44m ago
Williams

More News

F1 News
‘Red Bull always complain’ - Lando Norris claps back at Max Verstappen
50m ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Oscar Piastri baffled by McLaren’s pace struggles in Singapore
1h ago
McLaren qualified third and fifth
F1 News
George Russell reveals reason behind ‘subdued’ reaction to Singapore GP pole
1h ago
George Russell
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton points finger at Ferrari's operational execution
2h ago
Hamilton outpaced Leclerc in qualifying
F1 News
Charles Leclerc confused by ‘snappy’ and ‘unpredictable’ Ferrari at Singapore GP
2h ago
Charles Leclerc