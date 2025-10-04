Kawasaki departs 2026 BSB grid as FS-3 makes Bimota switch

FS-3 Racing will switch to Bimota machinery for the 2026 BSB season after six years as the official Kawasaki team.

Bimota entered World Superbike in 2025 with its new KB998 bike, and it is with this that FS-3, which in 2025 is the only full-time Kawasaki team in the British Superbike Championship, will campaign in the 2026 BSB season.

Of course, Bimota is majority-owned by Kawasaki and the KB998 uses the same engine as the Kawasaki ZX-10RR, so the switch in machinery does not represent a cutting of ties with the Akashi marque’s UK branch, rather it marks an alignment with Kawasaki’s global racing image.

FS-3 Racing team owner Nigel Snook confirmed that the squad had been able to work with the Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK squad already to gain an understanding of the new bike ahead of the switch.

“After six years as Kawasaki’s official representative in BSB, we are flattered to be trusted with such an important opportunity to race the new Bimota KB998 Rimini and contribute to its development,” Snook said.

“The project has started out on a very positive footing, and we have already been able to spend time in Barcelona receiving technical input from the BbKRT WorldSBK team.

“We are particularly pleased that the Bimota chassis is powered by the ZX-10RR engine which we know so well. Our performances on the track this year have clearly demonstrated that the engine continues to be competitive in BSB, most recently demonstrated by Christian Iddon’s race win at Assen.”

The change in motorcycle manufacturer will not see a change in title sponsor, however, with AJN Steelstock continuing with the team into its new Italian-branded era.

“We are also delighted that Alan Boyden and the team at AJN Steelstock are with us again as title sponsor,” said Snook.

“Their support and encouragement is an important piece of the jigsaw puzzle that makes up operating successfully at the highest levels of superbike racing.”

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki Motors UK, added: “The team and riders have done a fantastic job this season with both riders on the podium and the Ninja ZX-10RR proving to be a great all-round package in this class.

“With Kawasaki UK taking on the distribution of Bimota in the UK this year, we are delighted to be able to help with the switch of machinery for FS-3 Racing and help showcase the marrying of the Kawasaki and Bimota brands.

“We look forward to bringing a new brand to the grid and focusing on maximising the combination of the Bimota chassis and Kawasaki engine on UK tracks in 2026.”

No riders were named in the announcement to mark FS-3's switch to Bimota. The team currently fields Christian Iddon and Max Cook.