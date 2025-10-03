2025 British Superbikes: Oulton Park (Showdown) - Practice Results

Results from day one of round ten of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, which saw Leon Haslam top of the new Pre-Quailfying session as The Showdown continued.

Leon Haslam, BSB, 2025, Oulton Park
Leon Haslam, BSB, 2025, Oulton Park
There was a change of format for British Superbikes with the introduction for the next two rounds of The Showdown portion of the season, with the free practice sessions followed by a dedicated Pre-Qualifying session, which finished under a red flag, with Leon Haslam fastest.

After several delays and timetable changes for the weather, the PQ session saw several changes of lead in the dark overcast weather, with the Moto Rapido Ducati rider back at the top of time times as the session was halted for a crash for Luke Hedger at Druids. With only one minute and fifty-two seconds left, there was not enough time for a lap, so the session was not restarted  - leaving the #91’s time of 1m 45.245s leading the way into Q2.

Christian Iddon had been in first moments earlier, with his time pushed down to second, just 0.080s slower as the riders who are stronger in the tricky, changeable and damp conditions continued to come to the fore.

Behind the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki was Charlie Nesbitt, who too enjoyed a spell at the top of the timesheets on his way to third for MasterMac Honda.
 

 

A late surge from Josh Brookes took the DAO Racing Honda up a further four places to fourth, surpassing Raceways rider Bradley Ray, the top Yamaha in fifth after a considered performance given the conditions.

Fraser Rogers was third with five minutes remaining, shuffled back to sixth at the red flag for TAG Honda.

Storm Stacey had topped both of the two FP sessions on Friday on his way to seventh for Bathams AJN Racing BMW.

After an early assault on the clock and featuring around the top of the timesheets, championship leader Kyle Ryde settled in to finish the opening day eighth for Nitrous Competitions Yamaha.

Max Cook was a close ninth on the second Kawasaki. 

Tommy Bridewell left it to the final ten minutes of the twenty minute PQ session to arrive on track for his out lap, then struggled to stay inside the top twelve in a group of riders on similar times, frequently swapping positions on his way to complete the top ten for Honda Racing UK.

The remaining two Q2 automatic places went to Hedger, who had done enough before his late fall from his Whitecliffe CDH bike to hold eleventh and a much improved Davey Todd in twelfth for LEW 8TEN Racing BMW Motorrad.

Andrew Irwin continues his recovery from arm surgery following his Donington Park crash. Honda Racing UK have Supersport rider Dean Harrison making a BSB return as his stand-in, who just missed out on Q2 after being pushed back to 13th.

Danny Kent is also absent, with McAMS giving a British Superbikes debut to Superstock rider Kam Dixon at Oulton Park, which did not go as well, missing the PQ session after a fall in FP2.

If fit, that will leave him with Scott Redding who lacked track time at Oulton Park - the Hager PBM rider was still in WSBK at the first visit to Cheshire this season, while many riders returning from injury were cautious in the sketchy conditions including Lee Jackson, Peter Hickaman and Glenn Irwin, who will all feature in Q1.

2025 British Superbikes Round 10 - Oulton Park (Showdown)-PQ
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)1m 45.245s
2Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.080s
3Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+0.126s
4Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+0.264s
5Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.315s
6Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+0.475s
7Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+0.627s
8Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.651s
9Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.708s
10Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.731s
11Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+0.768s
12Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+1.200s
   Riders to Q1 
13Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.245s
14Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+1.675s
15Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+1.771s
16Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+2.501s
17Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)+2.851s
18Peter HickmanGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+3.024s
19Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+4.273s
20Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+5.655s
21Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+6.135s
22John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+9.424s
23Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+11.615s

FP2 started in the same way as FP1 with a Jamie Davis bike issue, this time a Cascades.

The second session was topped by Stacey, comfortable in the wet, with Nesbitt again running well on the damp track in second, and Bridewell third.

Ray was again ahead of Ryde, this time in fourth and fifth respectively.

Rory Skinner was a faller again in the second session, crashing at Knickerbrook with 14 minutes left to run. The Cheshire Mouldings Ducati rider was taken to the medical centre for a check up.

He Scottish rider had company as replacement rider Dixon slid off again, this time at Hizzy’s.

2025 British Superbikes Round 10 - Oulton Park - FP2
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)1m 46.418s
2Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+0.533s
3Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.633s
4Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)+1.159s
5Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+1.170s
6Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+1.268s
7Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+1.292s
8Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+2.001s
9Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+2.029s
10Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+2.088s
11Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)+3.658s
12Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+3.758s
13Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+4.473s
14Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+4.920s
15Peter HickmanGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+5.368s
16Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+5.457s
17Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+5.539s
18Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+5.712s
19Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+6.396s
20Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+7.482s
21Kam DixonGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+9.415s
22Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+12.411s
23Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+14.987s
24John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)No Time
25Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)No Time 


Official British Superbike Oulton Park Records:

Bradley Ray (2025 QP R1 - 1m 32.851s)

Oulton Park in 2025:

Round 1: 
Qualifying: 1 Ray (2 Ryde, 3 Haslam)
Race One: 1 Ray (2, G irwin, 3 Haslam)
Race  Two: 1 Haslam (2 G Irwin, 3 Ray)

Oulton Park in 2024:

Round 2:
Qualifying: 1 Ryde (2 G Irwin, 3 Vickers)
Race One: 1 G Irwin (2 Iddon, 3 Ryde)
Race Two: 1 G Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Iddon)
Race Three: 1 G Irwin (2 Iddon, 3 Vickers)

Round 9 (Showdown):
Qualifying: 1 Ryde (2 Brookes, 3 Bridewell)
Race One: 1 Ryde ( 2 G inrwin, 3 Vickers)
Race Two: 1 G Irwin (2 Kent, 3 Haslam)
Race Three: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Stacey)

The day began abruptly for BSB with a weather contingency timetable seeing the class on track sooner than expected.

It was not enough to dodge the start of the incoming wet weather, with the rain flags out for showers during the session.

That did not slow the riders in FP1, with Bathams BMW rider Stacey returning to the top of the timesheets on his last lap on track with a wet best of 1m 45.470s.

Bridewell put in the joint most laps as he tried a series of small changes on his Honda UK bike to second 0.091s behind. Iddon, Nesbitt and Haslam, all at one point at the top of the standings over the session, completed the top five.

It was safety first for the title contenders with Ryde inn 14th and Ray 16th in the changeable conditions.

Davis was first out of action with a technical issue while the weather was still just overcast, at Dentons.

There were several crashes as the rain arrived, with replacement Dixon off at Old Hall,  Skinner slipping away at Lodge while McPhee needed a medical check after his spill.

2025 British Superbikes Round 10 - Oulton Park  - FP1
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)1m 45.470s
2Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.091s
3Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.214s
4Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+0.244s
5Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+0.628s
6Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.835s
7Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+1.212s
8Scott ReddingGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+1.220s
9Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+1.237s
10Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+1.343s
11Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+1.447s
12Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.729s
13Glenn IrwinGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+1.829s
14Kyle RydeGBRNitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+1.839s
15Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+2.104s
16Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)+2.540s
17Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+2.691s
18Peter HickmanGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+2.804s
19Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+3.462s
20Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+3.514s
21John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+3.862s
22Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)+4.502s
23Kam DixonGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+5.356s
24Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+5.760s
25Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+5.770s
26Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)No Time 

 

