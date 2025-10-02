2026 ready-to-race BSB race team could be yours… for a price

You could have your own ready-to-race BSB team for the 2025 season… if your pockets are deep enough.

Billy McConnell, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Billy McConnell, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

A ready-to-race BSB team could be yours, so long as you have the financial capability to acquire it.

The C&L Fairburn Look Forward Racing team is the squad in question, with the team posting to Facebook on 30 September that it is looking to sell its whole team in time for the 2026 BSB season.

The buyer will receive two Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade Superbikes with three full Superbike-spec engines plus a spare engine with a stock gearbox and clutch.

There’s also a race trailer with a modular awning and tractor unit; tyre warmers; two wheel racks; two toolboxes; a pop-up awning; ⁠new-in-2025 garage boarding including two TVs and lighting; folding pit wall perch with three screens; an electric paddock scooter; and a spare parts inventory including clutch plates, filter screws, bodywork, a MoTec dashboard, and much more.

And if you’re wondering about the credentials of the team, it was on the podium at the 2024 Thruxton BSB with Billy McConnell.

So how much can you be expecting to shell out on this ready-to-race outfit? Well, Look Forward Racing are after £150,000 for the buyout. So, a bit more than a Tesco meal deal, but a bit less than what the US purchased Alaska for in 1867, which was the equivalent today of $120 million, or £89 million.

So, unless you’re saving up to buy a 600,000-square-mile piece of frozen land from Russia, there’s really no excuse to not be running a Honda in BSB next year.

In this article

2026 ready-to-race BSB race team could be yours… for a price
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen shrugs off F1 title talk with “nothing to lose” remark
24m ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
What F1 title leader Oscar Piastri has learned from his Baku disaster
31m ago
Piastri is looking to win his maiden F1 drivers' crown
F1 News
Christian Horner held “exploratory” talks with Haas over possible F1 return
1h ago
Christian Horner
F1 News
EXCLUSIVE: The rude wake-up that nearly saw Valtteri Bottas race in Baku
1h ago
Bottas was on standby for Mercedes in Azerbaijan
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton ‘overwhelmed’ by ‘heartwarming’ support after death of dog Roscoe
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1 News
Liam Lawson opens up on Daniel Ricciardo’s support a year after replacing him in F1
2h ago
Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson
BSB News
2026 ready-to-race BSB race team could be yours… for a price
2h ago
Billy McConnell, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
Could Fernando Alonso retire from F1 in 2026? “I’ll have to see day by day”
2h ago
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales “suffering more” with key KTM MotoGP issue due to injury
3h ago
Maverick Vinales, 2025 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Top F1 junior teases he’s “excited for what’s to come” after shock McLaren split
3h ago
Alex Dunne