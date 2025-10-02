2026 ready-to-race BSB race team could be yours… for a price

A ready-to-race BSB team could be yours, so long as you have the financial capability to acquire it.

The C&L Fairburn Look Forward Racing team is the squad in question, with the team posting to Facebook on 30 September that it is looking to sell its whole team in time for the 2026 BSB season.

The buyer will receive two Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade Superbikes with three full Superbike-spec engines plus a spare engine with a stock gearbox and clutch.

There’s also a race trailer with a modular awning and tractor unit; tyre warmers; two wheel racks; two toolboxes; a pop-up awning; ⁠new-in-2025 garage boarding including two TVs and lighting; folding pit wall perch with three screens; an electric paddock scooter; and a spare parts inventory including clutch plates, filter screws, bodywork, a MoTec dashboard, and much more.

And if you’re wondering about the credentials of the team, it was on the podium at the 2024 Thruxton BSB with Billy McConnell.

So how much can you be expecting to shell out on this ready-to-race outfit? Well, Look Forward Racing are after £150,000 for the buyout. So, a bit more than a Tesco meal deal, but a bit less than what the US purchased Alaska for in 1867, which was the equivalent today of $120 million, or £89 million.

So, unless you’re saving up to buy a 600,000-square-mile piece of frozen land from Russia, there’s really no excuse to not be running a Honda in BSB next year.