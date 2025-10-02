Replacement named as Danny Kent ruled out of Oulton Park BSB

Danny Kent has been ruled out of this weekend’s (3–5 October) Oulton Park BSB, the penultimate round of the 2025 season.

Kent suffered right hand injuries at the Donington BSB in September and missed the final race there, but was able to race the Assen round a couple of weeks later where he was on the podium in Race 1.

However, ahead of the penultimate round of the championship at Assen Kent has been ruled out of action.

“I’m gutted to be missing Oulton Park this weekend, especially with the momentum we’ve been building through the second half of the season,” Kent told BritishSuperbike.com.

“It’s a circuit where we’ve been strong before, and I was really looking forward to showing what we could do. Right now, though, getting fully fit must be the priority.

“I’ll be working hard on my recovery to make sure I’m ready for Brands Hatch at the end of October.”

Kent’s replacement at the McAMS Racing Yamaha team will be Kam Dixon, who has been a regular in the National Superstock class this year and currently sits 12th in the standings.

“First of all, I want to wish Danny [Kent] a speedy recovery after his injury at Donington Park – it’s never easy to see a rider sidelined,” Dixon said.

“I’m really excited to be making my BSB debut at Oulton Park and can’t thank Tim and Sonya [Martin, McAMS Racing team owners] enough for the opportunity to race the Yamaha R1 Superbike.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time on the R1 in Superstock, so stepping up this weekend will be a big adjustment but also a fantastic learning experience. I’m looking forward to working with the team and making the most of this opportunity.”

McAMS Racing team owner Tim Martin added: “It’s a real shame to be without Danny [Kent] this weekend, but it’s the right decision for him to focus on rest and recovery.

“In the meantime, we’re looking forward to seeing what Kam [Dixon] can do on the Yamaha R1 Superbike.

“He’s already shown his talent on the R1 in Superstock 1000, and with the team behind him, we’re confident he can make a strong transition into the premier class.

“Stepping in for just one round is never easy, so there’s no pressure on Kam to deliver big results.

“This weekend is about giving him the chance to experience the Superbike and helping him get the most from the opportunity. We’re excited to see how he adapts and to put together a positive, productive weekend as a team.”