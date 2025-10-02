Replacement named as Danny Kent ruled out of Oulton Park BSB

Kam Dixon will replace Danny Kent at the Oulton Park BSB.

Danny Kent, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Danny Kent, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Danny Kent has been ruled out of this weekend’s (3–5 October) Oulton Park BSB, the penultimate round of the 2025 season.

Kent suffered right hand injuries at the Donington BSB in September and missed the final race there, but was able to race the Assen round a couple of weeks later where he was on the podium in Race 1.

However, ahead of the penultimate round of the championship at Assen Kent has been ruled out of action.

“I’m gutted to be missing Oulton Park this weekend, especially with the momentum we’ve been building through the second half of the season,” Kent told BritishSuperbike.com.

“It’s a circuit where we’ve been strong before, and I was really looking forward to showing what we could do. Right now, though, getting fully fit must be the priority. 

“I’ll be working hard on my recovery to make sure I’m ready for Brands Hatch at the end of October.”

Kent’s replacement at the McAMS Racing Yamaha team will be Kam Dixon, who has been a regular in the National Superstock class this year and currently sits 12th in the standings.

“First of all, I want to wish Danny [Kent] a speedy recovery after his injury at Donington Park – it’s never easy to see a rider sidelined,” Dixon said.

“I’m really excited to be making my BSB debut at Oulton Park and can’t thank Tim and Sonya [Martin, McAMS Racing team owners] enough for the opportunity to race the Yamaha R1 Superbike. 

“I’ve really enjoyed my time on the R1 in Superstock, so stepping up this weekend will be a big adjustment but also a fantastic learning experience. I’m looking forward to working with the team and making the most of this opportunity.”

McAMS Racing team owner Tim Martin added: “It’s a real shame to be without Danny [Kent] this weekend, but it’s the right decision for him to focus on rest and recovery. 

“In the meantime, we’re looking forward to seeing what Kam [Dixon] can do on the Yamaha R1 Superbike.

“He’s already shown his talent on the R1 in Superstock 1000, and with the team behind him, we’re confident he can make a strong transition into the premier class.

“Stepping in for just one round is never easy, so there’s no pressure on Kam to deliver big results. 

“This weekend is about giving him the chance to experience the Superbike and helping him get the most from the opportunity. We’re excited to see how he adapts and to put together a positive, productive weekend as a team.”

In this article

Replacement named as Danny Kent ruled out of Oulton Park BSB
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen shrugs off F1 title talk with “nothing to lose” remark
4m ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
What F1 title leader Oscar Piastri has learned from his Baku disaster
11m ago
Piastri is looking to win his maiden F1 drivers' crown
F1 News
Christian Horner held “exploratory” talks with Haas over possible F1 return
46m ago
Christian Horner
F1 News
EXCLUSIVE: The rude wake-up that nearly saw Valtteri Bottas race in Baku
55m ago
Bottas was on standby for Mercedes in Azerbaijan
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton ‘overwhelmed’ by ‘heartwarming’ support after death of dog Roscoe
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1 News
Liam Lawson opens up on Daniel Ricciardo’s support a year after replacing him in F1
1h ago
Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson
BSB News
2026 ready-to-race BSB race team could be yours… for a price
1h ago
Billy McConnell, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
Could Fernando Alonso retire from F1 in 2026? “I’ll have to see day by day”
2h ago
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales “suffering more” with key KTM MotoGP issue due to injury
2h ago
Maverick Vinales, 2025 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Top F1 junior teases he’s “excited for what’s to come” after shock McLaren split
2h ago
Alex Dunne