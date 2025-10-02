John McGuinness set for BSB return at Oulton Park with an eye on 2026

John McGuinness is set to return to racing action this weekend in the BSB Superstock class at Oulton Park.

The road racing legend last raced the BSB Superstock class in July at Brands Hatch, finishing in the points and recording a new personal best lap of the Kent circuit.

McGuinness will once again have the support of Honda UK in his Oulton Park wildcard, and says his appearance there is about building for a 2026 that will mark the 30th anniversary of his first appearance at the Isle of Man TT.

“We were in the points last time out at Brands Hatch and to be honest, at that level, the Superstock championship is really strong, so you’re not hanging about,” McGuinness said ahead of his Oulton Park appearance.

“Oulton Park is my local track, I love it, and I’m looking forward to coming back to the ‘mother ship’ and working with everyone on the team.

“If I want to race next year, which will be my 30th anniversary at the TT, I’ve got to keep chipping away to keep my speed and my fitness up where I need to be.

“Being a local who’s been at the job for a while, it’s always good to be at Oulton and see the sport being well supported by a great set of hearty fans from that part of the world.”

The National Superstock season has been dominated so far by Ilya Mikhalchik and MLav Racing.

The Ukrainian will have two chances to wrap up the title at Oulton Park; his points lead over second-placed David Allingham currently stands at 71 points and he will need a 75-point advantage after Race 1 at Oulton Park, or a 50-point lead after Race 2 to have the title in his hands before the Brands Hatch finale.