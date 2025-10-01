BSB introduces pre-qualifying tweak to practice for final 2025 rounds

© Gold and Goose

British Superbike Championship organisers have announced a tweak to the practice format for the final 2025 rounds to include a pre-qualifying segment at the end of FP2.

The 2025 BSB season is drawing to a close, with just two rounds remaining beginning this weekend at Oulton Park followed by the Brands Hatch finale on 17-19 October.

For these title-deciding rounds, the organisers have announced a change to the practice format following consultation with teams and the riders.

Currently there are two practice sessions held on the first day of an event, with the fastest 12 at the end of FP2 being granted direct entry to the Q2 qualifying session - much like what has been used in MotoGP.

However, in a bid to give the teams and riders more set-up time during these practice sessions, a tweak has been made to FP2 to dedicate a pre-qualifying segment.

This segment will be specifically for time attacks, the order after which will decide the usual Q1 and Q2 groups.

The qualifying sessions will remain unchanged, with the fastest six in Q1 advancing to the Q2 pole shootout session.

A statement on the tweak from BSB read: “In consultation with teams and riders, the Promoter/Organiser will implement a modified practice and qualifying format for the remaining rounds of the 2025 Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

“The objective is to extend and use the free practice sessions for machine set-up and balance of performance evaluation without influencing the composition of qualifying.

“A ‘pre qualifying’ session (PQ) will be annexed to Free Practice 2 in order to establish the regular qualifying groups (Q1/Q2).

“Tyre Control will be established from PQ onwards.”

Ahead or the Oulton Park round, reigning champion Kyle Ryde leads the way with 391 points from fellow Yamaha rider Bradley Ray on 360.

This will be the second event of the Showdown to decide the 2025 British Superbike Champion.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

