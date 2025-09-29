Injured BSB rider out of ICU as crash details emerge

BSB National Superstock rider Callum Grigor has been moved out of ICU as his recovery from injuries sustained at Donington Park continues.

Grigor was placed in an induced coma after his crash in the National Superstock race at Donington Park when BSB raced there on 5–7 September.

The previous update from his family announced that he had been taken out of the coma and was beginning to be able communicate.

On 27 September, a further statement has been released by Grigor’s family via the Grigor Racing Facebook page which says he has been moved from the ICU and to the Major Trauma Ward to continue “working on his rehabilitation”.

“After 22 days in ICU, we’re relieved to share that Callum [Grigor] has now been moved to the Major Trauma Ward to continue his recovery,” the statement reads.

“He will be transferred to a hospital in Glasgow next week, where he’ll keep working on his rehabilitation.

“At the moment, he’s not yet mobile or able to get on his feet, but he’s becoming less confused each day – and, in true Callum style, he’s already back to cracking plenty of jokes and keeping everyone smiling.”

The statement goes on to give details about the crash, which also involved Nathan Harrison.

“Today [27 September] his bike was released, and we finally feel comfortable sharing more details about the crash,” the statement continues.

“On the opening lap, Callum’s brake lines were caught by another rider’s foot peg into the Melbourne Loop, a freak incident where there is no blame.

“This meant he had no front brakes.

“On the run up to Goddard’s, he steered onto the grass to avoid others on track, and inspection has shown the bike was in 1st gear — another desperate attempt to slow himself down.

“It’s been a frightening few weeks, but we are so thankful for the progress he’s making and for all the support we’ve received from the racing community, friends, and family. Your messages truly mean the world.

“We continue to give our thanks to the incredible individuals at the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham for looking after Callum and the whole family.

“We’ll keep sharing updates as Callum continues to recover — for now, please keep him in your thoughts as he takes the next steps on this journey.”