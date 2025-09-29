Dean Harrison to make BSB return at Oulton Park as Honda hit with injury blow

Dean Harrison will make his return to the British Superbike Championship at the Oulton Park BSB on 3–5 October in place of Andrew Irwin.

Harrison last raced in BSB at the July Brands Hatch round in 2024 before switching mid-season to the Supersport class that he has gone on to race full-time in 2025.

However, his campaign on the CBR600RR has been cut short this year as a result of an injury for Andrew Irwin sustained at the Donington Park round.

The Northern Irish rider missed the following round at Assen, and has been ruled out of the final two rounds as well, meaning this weekend’s Oulton Park race and the season finale at Brands Hatch.

Harrison will fill in for Irwin at each of the last two rounds running the #55, partnering Tommy Bridewell and leaving Jack Kennedy as Honda Racing UK’s only Supersport representative.

Of course, Harrison has not been without CBR1000RR-R experience in 2025, having raced the bike at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT road races, picking up two Superstock wins at the latter.

“I’m quite excited, actually, although in fairness I’ve been enjoying my time on the CBR600RR,” Harrison said.

“Unfortunately, Andrew’s been injured and it’s not the way that anyone would want to join BSB, but I’m looking forward to it. I haven’t ridden a Superbike on a short circuit since March [preseason testing] – obviously, I’ve raced it on the roads, but comparing the TT and Oulton Park is a bit like chalk and cheese!

“It’s going to be an eye-opener because the team’s done so much development work in the last six months.

“I’ve got a lot of things to learn with the team.”

Irwin: “A small mistake had such a massive price to it”

Reflecting on his shortened 2025 BSB season, Irwin indicated some regret at the timing of his injury.

“Looking back over the season, from Knockhill onwards we really hit a sweet spot where we were super fast and super consistent, and I’m proud of the results this year,” he said.

“I think it hurts more that it was all going in the right direction when a small mistake had such a massive price to it with the injury.”

He added that he will be at the races and that there’s not “a better person” than Harrison to replace him.

“I don’t think that there’s a better person to step into my shoes than Dean [Harrison,” Irwin said.

“He’s been the main guy at the TT and on the roads, and I’m delighted that he’s getting the opportunity to see the improvements that we’ve made to the bike.

“I’ll still be coming and supporting the team, and Dean in particular, and I’m sure he’s going to make the most of being out there.”