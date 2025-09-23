Family shares extent of Superstock rider’s injuries as they issue positive update

Callum Grigor has been taken out of his coma as his recovery continues

Callum Grigor. Credit: Facebook/Grigor Racing.

The family of Callum Grigor says he has been taken out of his medically induced coma, while detailing the extent of the injuries he suffered in a Superstock crash.

Grigor, from Wishaw in Scotland, was seriously injured in a collision with Nathan Harrison during a Donington British Superbike meeting in the Superstock support class in early September.

He was transferred to Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham where he was placed in a medically induced coma.

In a recent statement from the family, it said Grigor faced “a marathon, not a sprint” in his recovery.

On Monday 22 September, however, the family issued a positive update on his condition as Grigor was taken out of his induced coma and had his breathing tubes replaced with a mask.

The family has also revealed he suffered a head injury, fractures to his spine, as well as multiple other broken bones and serious injuries to his chest and lungs.

The full statement read: “Team Grigor would like to thank each and every one of you that are still with us on Callum’s journey.  

“Your messages of support mean more than you know.

“As of this weekend he has slowly been taken out of his coma by reducing his medications over several days.  

“He has now opened his eyes  and is able to minimally communicate but is still very sleepy (although, he is smiling at all the nurses who have come to see him finally awake!)

“This afternoon he has had the breathing tube for the ventilator removed and is trying to maintain his O2 levels with the help of a mask.  

“We are hoping that his lungs can cope with this change and the medical staff will continue to monitor this very closely.

“Now that he is more stable, we feel more comfortable sharing some details of the injuries sustained in the crash at Donington Park.  

“He has received a head injury from the initial impact along with some non-structural spinal fractures, as well as broken his left scapula including the socket for the shoulder, broken his right elbow joint and suffered a deep but small puncture wound to his left upper arm.

“The biggest injury he sustained was to his chest and lungs, including multiple rib fractures.

“We will share all your messages with Callum when his head is a little clearer and hopefully he can thank you all himself.

“Callum has been able to get to this point due to the timely intervention from all the medical staff at BSB and those at Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham.  Their efforts have undoubtedly saved his life.  We can never thank them all enough.

“We were delighted and relieved to see Nathan up on his feet in his last update. We continue to send our well wishes to Nathan and his family.

“Thanks everyone.”

A GoFundMe set up in the wake of the incident has so far raised £23,104 to help the family while Grigor remains in a Nottingham hospital.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

