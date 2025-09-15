BSB Superstock rider in “marathon, not a sprint” after Donington injuries

An update has been issued on the condition of Callum Grigor after his crash at the Donington BSB in the National Superstock class.

Grigor collided with Nathan Harrison in the Superstock race on Saturday at the Donington BSB and was transferred to Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Grigor remains in an induced coma, and the update published on the Grigor Racing Facebook page says his recovery will “be a marathon, not a sprint”.

“Team Grigor would like to thank everyone for their continued love and support during the last week,” the statement, published on 14 September, reads.

“We are absolutely blown away and humbled with the generosity of others wanting to help at this difficult time. We can’t believe the GoFundMe total. Thank you so much for giving us one less thing to worry about so that we can concentrate on being here for Callum.

“Medically, he is still in his induced coma and fighting a developing chest infection after the initial damage to his lungs and chest.

“We will know more regarding his other injuries once they are able to move him for a detailed scan of his head and neck.

“The expert care he is receiving from Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham is second to none. We cannot express how grateful we are to all the staff involved in his care and to the wider staff looking after us.

“We have been told that this will be a marathon, not a sprint and that there will be many ups and downs. He is very poorly and his recovery will be lengthy.

“We know his love of endurance racing so we keep cheering him on from his bedside. Plus 2 laps and PUSH on his pitboard. C’mon Callum G!

“We would also like to wish Nathan Harrison a speedy recovery. You are very much in our thoughts at this time.

“We will share more updates when we can.”