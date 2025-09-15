Josh Brookes BSB future revealed as DAO Racing announces 2026 line-up

DAO Racing has announced its BSB line-up for the 2026 season, with Josh Brookes and Lee Jackson retained by the team.

Both Brookes and Jackson were new additions to the DAO team for the 2025 BSB season as the Thai-owned squad switch from Kawasaki to Honda machinery.

There have been positive signs from both riders throughout the season – although Jackson has been out of action since July with left leg and back injuries – the highlight being Brookes’ podium, the team’s first in BSB, at Donington in May.

The Australian hopes that sticking with DAO in 2026 will allow him to build on the foundations put together in 2025.

“The reason I re-signed is that we had a great year, not exactly the results we were looking for, but I’ve really enjoyed the year we have had so far with the team, the crew, and the atmosphere of how it all operates,” said Brookes.

“I’m not shy of a challenge, so I feel like we have a challenge on our hands.

“We haven’t had the results we are looking for. So, the challenge is only going to extend into next year now, but at least we have the continuity to move forward.

“It also gives us some confidence that what we are working on this year is going to prosper into next year. So, for me, it’s all positive mindset and looking forward to the future.”

Jackson added: “I’m delighted to be re-signing for DAO Racing for 2026. When the opportunity was there for me to sign, I didn’t have to think twice. This year has not been my best season in BSB, but the team have worked tirelessly all year and have put a great bike beneath me when I have been here.

“To have the opportunity to re-sign and come back next year with a stronger package and a full year's worth of data, I’m really looking forward to returning.

“I know I can perform at the front end of BSB and give DAO Racing what I wanted to give them this year.

“The year isn’t over yet, we still have a few more rounds, but I know that racing for DAO Racing next year, we can do a fantastic job and having that consistency, same team, same bike, coming into a new season is always going to give you that upper hand, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Team Owner Sommai Nantakoon commented on her own pleasure at retaining the Brookes-Jackson line-up for 2026.

“I’m really excited for next year,” she said.

“This first year has been important to learn the bike and gather the data, but in the second year, we want to be there at the front. I also want both the riders to be happy and so I am very happy that both riders have re-signed for the 2026 season.”

Team Manager Jonny Bagnall added: “I think it was important with us moving to Honda this year and it being our first year with the manufacturer that we kept the same riders to keep our development programme going with the bike to keep that consistency there.

“As well, both riders have been performing well and were keen to stay, so after some brief discussions, we signed them both for 2026, which takes a load off heading into next year.”