Nathan Harrison issues update a week on from Donington BSB crash

Nathan Harrison has issued an update on his condition after crashing at the Donington BSB.

Harrison crashed with Callum Grigor in the National Superstock race on Saturday at the Donington BSB on 5–7 September.

While Grigor was placed intro an induced coma, in which he remains, Harrison has now been transferred to Broadgreen in Liverpool as he continues to undergo treatment for a broken femur. He also suffered a back fracture in the crash.

“A week after my accident my Dad along with my Broadgreen consultant & his limb reconstruction team that have looked after me for many years on my poor leg has got me transferred from the major trauma unit Queens Medical to Broadgreen in Liverpool for further assessment and rehabilitation which I am thankful for,” Harrison’s social media post, published on 14 September, reads.

“Hopefully I’ll be home towards the end of next week with the magic & experience they have.

“My body has taken one hell of knock and my Dad and Roisin keep reminding me I have been struck by a 170+kg motorcycle travelling in excess of 80mph and then I cartwheeled a long way before coming to a stop. I think every day another bruise or ache comes out somewhere.

“Blunt force trauma is an understatement, but we always take the positives from the negative, a millisecond earlier I wouldn’t be here and my head would have been struck as I was in the corner as it happened.

“I would like to thank the nurses at the major trauma unit in queens medical centre, they were fantastic and we all feel for them what the have to deal with each day, they all deserve the world.

“Apologies to all my sponsors, family and friends. This was the best season of my career and was looking forward to a winter of no hospitals, but that’s life and with my family, friends and supporters we will manage it and come back stronger.

“The support has been amazing and looking forward to reading everything as I’m improving to fuel my comeback even more.

“Finally, always thinking of Callum [Grigor] and all his family, keep fighting. Hope things are starting to improve.”