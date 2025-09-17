Major shakeup at Honda BSB as stalwart team boss departs

Havier Beltran has left Honda Racing UK with “immediate effect” after more than 30 years at Honda UK.

Beltran joined Honda in the 1990s and, as team manager of the company’s racing efforts, has overseen much of its success both in road racing and in BSB, including many of John McGuinness’ 23 Isle of Man TT wins and a dominant 2013 event with Michael Dunlop. The team's most recent BSB title came with Alex Lowes in 2013.

No official announcement has been made by Honda UK on the departure of Beltran, but he was not present at the recent Donington Park round.

A short statement from Honda has been obtained and published, however, by Crash.net’s sister site Visordown, confirming that Beltran has left not only the Honda Racing UK team but “Honda employment” in general.

“A Honda spokesperson has confirmed that Havier Beltran has left Honda employment with immediate effect,” a statement from Honda UK reads.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

As previously mentioned, the September Donington Park round was the first in BSB for Honda Racing UK without Beltran. Three rounds remain in 2025, beginning this weekend (19–21 September) at Assen, before Oulton Park and Brands Hatch conclude the season in October.

2023 BSB Champion and 2024 runner-up Tommy Bridewell is Honda’s highest-placed rider in the standings in seventh place, and has taken one win this season in Race 2 at Cadwell Park.

In the British Supersport Championship, Honda’s reigning and five-time champion Jack Kennedy is currently third in the standings and 46 points behind current championship leader Rhys Irwin with six races remaining.