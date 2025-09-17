Major shakeup at Honda BSB as stalwart team boss departs

Havier Beltran has departed Honda Racing UK “with immediate effect”.

Havier Beltran, 2025 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
Havier Beltran, 2025 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Honda Racing UK.

Havier Beltran has left Honda Racing UK with “immediate effect” after more than 30 years at Honda UK.

Beltran joined Honda in the 1990s and, as team manager of the company’s racing efforts, has overseen much of its success both in road racing and in BSB, including many of John McGuinness’ 23 Isle of Man TT wins and a dominant 2013 event with Michael Dunlop. The team's most recent BSB title came with Alex Lowes in 2013.

No official announcement has been made by Honda UK on the departure of Beltran, but he was not present at the recent Donington Park round.

A short statement from Honda has been obtained and published, however, by Crash.net’s sister site Visordown, confirming that Beltran has left not only the Honda Racing UK team but “Honda employment” in general.

“A Honda spokesperson has confirmed that Havier Beltran has left Honda employment with immediate effect,” a statement from Honda UK reads.

As previously mentioned, the September Donington Park round was the first in BSB for Honda Racing UK without Beltran. Three rounds remain in 2025, beginning this weekend (19–21 September) at Assen, before Oulton Park and Brands Hatch conclude the season in October.

2023 BSB Champion and 2024 runner-up Tommy Bridewell is Honda’s highest-placed rider in the standings in seventh place, and has taken one win this season in Race 2 at Cadwell Park.

In the British Supersport Championship, Honda’s reigning and five-time champion Jack Kennedy is currently third in the standings and 46 points behind current championship leader Rhys Irwin with six races remaining.

In this article

Major shakeup at Honda BSB as stalwart team boss departs
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
Jonathan Rea teases post-WorldSBK “opportunities”: “For sure I’ll race..."
34m ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton backed by rival team boss to fight for wins again: “He’s always great”
35m ago
Lewis Hamilton
Moto2 News
KTM Moto3 superstar to move to Moto2 in 2026
58m ago
Jose Antonio Rueda, KTM Ajo, 2025 San Marino Moto3
BSB News
Bradley Ray looking for Assen BSB rebound after “a couple of difficult weekends”
1h ago
Bradley Ray, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
MotoGP News
Honda “in line” with pre-season MotoGP development plan
1h ago
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 San Marino MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Max Verstappen had it easier than Kimi Antonelli in rookie F1 year - Jolyon Palmer
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen
BSB News
Major shakeup at Honda BSB as stalwart team boss departs
1h ago
Havier Beltran, 2025 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi identifies key focus for more Aprilia MotoGP wins
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
F1 News
Flavio Briatore disputes Valtteri Bottas’ claim over 2026 Alpine F1 talks
2h ago
Flavio Briatore
MotoGP Feature
Yamaha V4 vs Inline: Lap time difference for Rins, Miller at Misano MotoGP Test
17h ago
Alex Rins, Yamaha V4, 2025 Misano test